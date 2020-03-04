Researchers in China have developed an organic solar cell using a sequential solution treatment technique in which the donor and acceptor mixture blends are sequentially spin-coated. With this technique, the researchers say they are better able to modulate the morphology of the active layer.Scientists from China's Nanchang University and the Jiangxi Normal University have developed an organic solar cell with a 14.2% conversion efficiency and a fill factor of 69.8%. To produce what the researchers defined as a "pseudo-planar heterojunction-ternary cell" the developers used a sequential solution ...

