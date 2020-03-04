The "Drug/Device and Device/Drug Combinations in the EU and USA 20" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar will address the European and FDA regulatory requirements, help you define the regulatory route for your product and offer practical guidance on Notified Body expectations, clinical trial considerations and post-market surveillance of borderline products. Participants will have an invaluable opportunity to discuss the complex issues involved with key regulatory experts in this field.

Practical Guidance on Borderline Issues and Combination Products

The demarcation between medicinal products and devices is becoming ever more important and, with the convergence of emerging novel technologies, the number of drug/device combination products and medical devices incorporating a medicinal substance is increasing. At the same time, cell therapy and tissue-engineered products are being combined with both pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

PRE-SEMINAR READING: It is recommended that you have read the Medical Device Directive, Essential Requirements Annex 1 and 3 and the relevant sections on combination products in the new Medical Device Regulation prior to attending this seminar.

Benefits of Attending

Understand the European regulatory guidance

Know what your competent authority expects

Gain insight into notified bodies considerations on drug/device products

Learn how to define the approval route for your product

Clarify the major differences in documentation and approval routes

Consider quality systems requirements for combination products

Discover the FDA's regulatory approach to combination products

Hear how to deal with human tissue-engineered products

Stay up-to-date on post-market surveillance for combination products

Agenda

Programme Day One

Chair's welcome

Dr David Jefferys

Introductory overview

Background

Life cycle management

Exclusivity

Patents Dr David Jefferys



European regulatory guidance

Life expectations of a competent authority

Impact of the revision to the MDD

EMA's viewpoint management Dr Elizabeth Baker



Panel discussion

EU regulatory requirements

Defining the regulatory approval route for your product

Product classification

Differences between device containing ancillary medicinal substances and medicinal products Dr Tina Amini



Medical device CE certification Notified Body expectations

Devices containing ancillary medicinal substance

Devices containing ancillary human blood derivative

Post CE marking expectations and changes Dr Tina Amini



Highlights of major differences in documentation between:

Device

Drug and device

Device and drug Dr Tina Amini



Quality and non-clinical considerations for combination products

Quality, pre-clinical and biocompatibility issues and how to address these for combination products

What kind of non-conformance can we expect if you combine a drug and device? Dr Tina Amini



Discussion session

Programme Day Two

Review of day one

Dr David Jefferys

Clinical trial considerations

How the regulatory pathway for the final marketed product determines the clinical trial regulations to be followed

Clinical Trials Directive 2001/20/EC medicines

Requirements for clinical development of medical devices

Clinical data requirements and post-marketing surveillance Dr David Jefferys



FDA's approach to combination products

Requirements for product assignment, pre-market review and post-market regulation

Good manufacturing practice (GMP) regulation

Resources and guidance documents

Hints and tips on good approaches Mark Kramer Mark Kramer



Panel discussion

Compare and contrast EU and USA regulations

Human tissue-engineered products

What are tissue-engineered and advanced therapy combination medicinal products?

How are these new borderline products regulated in the EU and US?

What are the practical challenges with the development of these products?

Impact of the proposed regulation on medical devices Alison Wilson



Companion diagnostics

How the regulatory guidance impacts companion diagnostics

What to consider Dr David Jefferys



Post-market surveillance for combination products: vigilance or pharmacovigilance?

Understanding the differences between medical device vigilance and pharmacovigilance

How to handle the challenges posed by combination products

Pharmacovigilance reporting

Device vigilance reporting Dr David Jefferys



Discussion session

