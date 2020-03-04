EIB - EIB submits SEC Form 18-K/A Amendment No. 11
London, March 4
EIB submits SEC Form 18-K/A Amendment No. 11
On 4thMarch 2020, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has filed Amendment No. 11 to the
18-K report 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
To view the document, please go to www.sec.gov.
The 18-K/A has also been posted on the EIB website at the following location:
https://www.eib.org/en/investor_relations/publications/eib-annual-18-k-a-report-2018-amendment-n-11.htm
