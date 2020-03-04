Anzeige
Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 4

BARING EMERGING EUROPE plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Calum Thomson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
PDMR (Director)
b)Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Baring Emerging Europe plc
b)LEI
213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each




ISIN: GB0032273343
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£7.597751,308
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



1,308


£9,999.50
e)Date of the transaction
4 March 2020
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
