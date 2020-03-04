Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) Appoints Mark Rosa as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer

UNCASVILLE, Connecticut, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE), a master developer of awe-inspiring integrated entertainment resorts (IER) worldwide, today announces the newest member of its executive leadership team with a strategic promotion to further sustain and enhance the brand's growth and development throughout the United States and internationally. Effective immediately, Mark Rosa is officially appointed as Senior Vice President (SVP) and Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment to oversee strategic business decisions related to technology across all MGE properties.

"As we continue on this path of strategic development, it has been our mission to build the best executive team in the industry," said Mario Kontomerkos, Chief Executive Officer. "With iGaming and mobile technology driving the casino industry today, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment is honored to welcome Mark Rosa into the fold where he will manage the increased use of cutting-edge technology that will better position the MGE enterprise for growth and expansion in the coming years."

Mark Rosa, CPA, CIA, CISA, brings years of technical leadership and experience to his new position as SVP and CIO of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment. Mark will be responsible for the strategic direction and vision of all information technology (IT) activities, including innovation, infrastructure, architecture, application development, business process reengineering, networks, security and technology operations and support. In order to ensure MGE remains at the forefront of industry trends, Mark will have the duty of assessing the relative impact of emerging technology on strategic business needs and interpreting their meaning for the senior leadership team. As a member of the senior leadership team, the CIO will also be providing recommendations and insight into both current and forward-thinking technologies as related to the company's competitive position. In addition, he will be responsible for curating, developing and retaining a world-class IT team at MGE properties.

Prior to his appointment by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, Mark Rosa served as vice president of internal audit for leading education solutions company, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) in Boston. In this role, Mark developed a global risk assessment and integrated audit plan to initiate positive change throughout HMH and its subsidiaries. He actively participated on the IT Governance and Digital Enterprise Steering Committees, where he focused on enterprise resource planning initiatives, technology acquisition integration activities, IT general computer controls, and information related to security and data privacy risk management. Among other key skills and experiences, Mark brings with him a strong moral code which aligns perfectly with the MGE principles, values and corporate culture.

As a Stonehill College and Northeastern University graduate with a master's degree in accountancy and MBA, Mark also carries unique CIO experience from his time as Chief Information Officer of Altra Industrial Motion, Inc. - an $1.8-billion global manufacturer of mechanical power transmission and motion control products. He led Altra on a path of strategic growth and success with an ERP implementation and will undoubtedly carry over those philosophies and key learnings to his role as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment. Mark will report directly to Mario Kontomerkos, President and Chief Executive Officer of MGE, effective immediately.

Under the leadership of CIO Mark Rosa, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment is addressing the growth in digital innovation and online gaming by continuing to evolve the guest experience. The new "Mohegan Sun Beyond" mobile application was launched in 2019 with iPro to offer an advanced platform unlike any other online integrated resort program in the market. MGE's digital gaming efforts include and vary from sports betting, online gaming and play for fun offerings across four properties including Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Canada. The Mohegan Sun Beyond app is available via the Google Play and Apple application stores.

ABOUT MOHEGAN GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) is a master developer and operator of premier global integrated entertainment resorts, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Inspire in Incheon, South Korea and Niagara, Canada. MGE is owner, developer, and/or manager of integrated entertainment resorts throughout the United States, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Northern Asia, and Niagara Falls, Canada. MGE is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA and New England Black Wolves, a professional lacrosse team in the National Lacrosse League. For more information on MGE and our properties, visit www.mohegangaming.com.

Contact:

Coyne PR

973-588-2000

mohegan@coynepr.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1099421/Mohegan_Gaming_Mark_Rosa.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/524067/Mohegan_Gaming_and_Entertainment_Logo.jpg