New Insulation Material Y-Warm Helps Reducing Carbon Emissions

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / How to reduce the carbon emission and save energy remains one of the most important topics to the whole world nowadays and in the coming years. Researchers have been striving for renewable energy sources. Meanwhile, attentions have also being paid to saving energy - particularly by improving insulation. Excellent performance in insulation in this area could dramatically reduce the carbon emissions, which would also result in extensive savings, given the fact that energy costs are rising.

Y-Warm, a new thermal insulation material developed by Beijing Y-Warm Technologies Co. Ltd, is a revolutionary excellent insulator with an extremely low thermal conductivity at 0.00824 W/(m*K). The launch of Y-Warm has attracted multiple attention and has won Top ten Award in ISPO Textrends 2021/22 in the 50th ISPO Munich.

In addition to versatile innovative uses, there are several conventional applications which Y-Warm can be applied as a top insulating material. For example, Y-Warm used in the Clothing can provide the same warm keeping performance as five times the thickness of goose down. Y-Warm possesses an obvious advantage when its weight is compared with other traditional warm keeping materials, such as wool. Y-Warm is a soft thin light material (thickness ca. 0.67 mm, weight 43 g/m2, width 1.5 m), which consists of environmentally-friendly functional polymer materials and polyester substrates. Besides its outstanding insulating properties, Y-Warm is also moisture-permeable and quick-dryable.

Reducing energy consumption levels is the key to reducing carbon emissions and thus alleviating global warming. Application of Y-Warm in the insulation of construction/transportation can provide a warm environment with low energy cost. Therefore, through better insulation helps to significantly reduce costs. Investments in efficient insulations quickly pay off in the face of continually rising energy costs.

CTO Mr. Feipeng Zhong has revealed that the production of Y-Warm is under an aqueous system and the only exhaust is water vapor which can be recycled. The volatile organic compound (VOC) of Y-Warm cannot be detected. The test result of the substance of very high concern (SVHC) fits the criteria of REACH Regulation in European Union. The antimicrobial test shows that Y-Warm meets the AAA level. To access more tests for safety and environmental issues, please visit http://en.y-warm.com .

Y-Warm is bringing more opportunities and creativities in multiple fields. It helps reducing the carbon emissions and building a more energy-efficient world.

About Beijing Y-Warm Technologies Co. Ltd

The project of Y-Warm is launched in 2013 in Beijing. Y-Warm was firstly succeeded in lab R&D in 2017 and the industrialization was achieved in 2019.

To access more information about Y-Warm, please visit http://en.y-warm.com .

