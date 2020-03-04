Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852362 ISIN: FR0000120172 Ticker-Symbol: CAR 
Tradegate
04.03.20
19:06 Uhr
17,000 Euro
+0,605
+3,69 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CARREFOUR SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARREFOUR SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,935
16,995
19:11
16,930
17,000
19:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARREFOUR
CARREFOUR SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARREFOUR SA17,000+3,69 %