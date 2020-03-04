Regulatory News:

The Claranova group (Paris:CLA) announces its invitation to The SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Technology, Internet Services Conference taking place in New York on March 10 and 11.

The SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Technology, Internet Services Conference is a major event for US and international investors with a broad array of selected companies across Software, Internet, Internet Infrastructure, Digital Media, Payments Services, and Healthcare Tech. Around 250 corporate guests and investors are expected at the conference.

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey is a leading investment bank and research house in the US, covering 700+ companies across all major sectors including TMT.

Financial calendar Claranova:

Half-year results 2019-2020: March 31, 2020

About Claranova:

Claranova is a Euronext-listed French technology group operating in three distinct markets: Internet, Mobile and IoT. In recent years, Claranova has stood out for its command of major technological issues and its ability to make each of its businesses a resounding success. Boosted by these achievements, for the past four years Claranova has enjoyed an average annual growth trajectory of +30% while improving its profitability, both through organic and external growth. Claranova reports annual revenue of €262 million (FY 2018-2019), up 62%, with operating profitability of 6.1%.

