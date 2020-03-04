Regulatory News:

The Vicat group (Paris:VCT) (Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 VCT) today announced that it had filed its 2019 universal registration document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 4th, 2020 (under number D.20-0101).

This document is available under the terms and conditions stipulated by the applicable regulations. It may be viewed on Vicat's website (www.vicat.fr) and will be sent free of charge to any person who requests a copy from the company's head office (Tour Manhattan 6 place de l'Iris 92095 Paris-La Défense Cedex).

About Vicat

The Vicat Group has over 9,000 employees working in three core divisions, Cement, Concrete Aggregates and Other Products Services, which generated consolidated sales of €2.740 billion in 2019. The Group operates in twelve countries: France, Switzerland, Italy, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, Kazakhstan, India and Brazil. Some 64% of its sales are generated outside France.

The Vicat Group is the heir to an industrial tradition dating back to 1817, when Louis Vicat invented artificial cement. Founded in 1853, the Vicat Group now operates three core lines of business: Cement, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregates, as well as related activities.

