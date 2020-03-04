Albert Boufarah Explains How a New Jersey-based Electronics Recycler is Focusing on Expansion

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / Technology is moving so fast these days that it's difficult to keep up with it. We've gone from rotary phones to top-of-the-line smartphones in just a handful of decades, with the latter devices evolving tremendously from their early origins.

The industry of electronic waste recycling has been growing rapidly, taking advantage of the quickly evolving technology market. To answer the increased demand, Lakewood, NJ based electronics recycler Supreme Asset Management & Recovery (SAMR Inc.) is on the lookout to expand in their region of operation.

"We've been experiencing unprecedented demand for our services & products in the past year, and we're taking steps to meet that demand" said Albert Boufarah, founder & President of SAMR Inc. "Opening additional locations will allow us to improve upon the prompt & orderly service that our loyal customers have come to expect from us over the last 15 years".

The company has its main facility in Lakewood in central New Jersey. Points for expansion include New York (upstate & within close proximity to New York City), Pennsylvania, the Delmarva region, the Carolinas, Ohio, Illinois, Tennessee & Texas.

"We're always looking at ways to improve our turnaround time and be there to address the most imminent needs our customers may have", Boufarah explains. "This is the next step in our evolution toward becoming both a hyper-local & premier regional electronic waste recycler at the same time.".

The goal, Boufarah says, is to reduce both the wait time for customers ("We're still always there within 2 to 3 business days", he adds) and to have more centralized locations for demanufacturing material.

SAMR Inc. offers a wide variety of recycling arrangements for municipalities, counties, medical offices, schools, and businesses of all sizes. They range from containers & trailers (most popular for high volume recyclers) to recycling events (which are best for anyone who wants to have organized collection of e-waste over a brief window of time).

