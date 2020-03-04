Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank: Covered bond offering results

Today Arion Bank hf. concluded the sale of two covered bond series.
The total demand in the issue amounted to ISK 1,220 million and 9 bid was received.
The inflation-linked issue ARION CBI 26 attracted 7 bids of ISK 1,220 million at a yield of 1.09-1.14%. Bids for nominal amount of ISK 840 million at a yield of 1.10% were accepted. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 15,460 m.
The fixed rate issue ARION CB 24 attracted 2 bids of ISK 200 million at a yield of 3.58%. All bids were rejected at this time.
The issued bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 11 March 2020.
For further information please contact Investor relations, at ir@arionbanki.is
