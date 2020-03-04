Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNAX ISIN: SE0010413567 Ticker-Symbol: AB7A 
Frankfurt
04.03.20
09:15 Uhr
0,538 Euro
-0,012
-2,18 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 8
1-Jahres-Chart
ARION BANK HF SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARION BANK HF SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,536
0,588
18:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.03.2020 | 18:17
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank: Covered bond offering results

Today Arion Bank hf. concluded the sale of two covered bond series.

The total demand in the issue amounted to ISK 1,220 million and 9 bid was received.

The inflation-linked issue ARION CBI 26 attracted 7 bids of ISK 1,220 million at a yield of 1.09-1.14%. Bids for nominal amount of ISK 840 million at a yield of 1.10% were accepted. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 15,460 m.

The fixed rate issue ARION CB 24 attracted 2 bids of ISK 200 million at a yield of 3.58%. All bids were rejected at this time.

The issued bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 11 March 2020.

For further information please contact Investor relations, at ir@arionbanki.is

ARION BANK-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)