Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CNAA LN) Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-March-2020 / 18:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 147.9795 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 250141 CODE: CNAA LN ISIN: FR0011720911 ISIN: FR0011720911 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNAA LN Sequence No.: 50401 EQS News ID: 989705 End of Announcement EQS News Service

