Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-March-2020 / 18:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 110.8538 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 638200 CODE: USIG LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIG LN Sequence No.: 50444 EQS News ID: 989797 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2020 12:22 ET (17:22 GMT)