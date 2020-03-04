Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUD LN) Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-March-2020 / 18:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.0183 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4915600 CODE: LCUD LN ISIN: LU1781540957 ISIN: LU1781540957 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUD LN Sequence No.: 50496 EQS News ID: 989901 End of Announcement EQS News Service

