RiverRain Productions: Film Writer Tim Chey Asks 'What If You Had 20 Minutes to Live?'

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / If anyone received the false missile warning that hit 1.5 million cellphones in Hawaii in 2018, they would understand the immediate question: What if you had twenty minutes to live?

Twenty minutes is the time it would take for an incoming nuclear missile to reach Hawaii from North Korea. And it's the question that is at the heart of Tim Chey's new movie, '20 Minutes'.

"My wife and I were in Hawaii when the nuclear missile alert came," says Chey. "Fortunately, I was sleeping!"

The false missile alert caused mass panic in Hawaii with bank managers herding their employees into bank vaults and mothers putting their children inside manhole covers on the streets.

"We really thought this could be it," said one pastor in Hawaii. "I got on my knees and prayed with my entire family."

The cellphone message alert was very pronounced: "Ballistic Missile Threat Inbound To Hawaii. Seek Immediate Shelter. This is Not A Drill."

"It caused a movie idea to pop into my head," said Chey laughing. "I use to be a former atheist and I knew this missile warning would cause many atheists to think about God."

So Chey began to work on the script that would eventually become '20 Minutes' that stars Dia Frampton ("The Voice'), Lehi Falepapalangi ("Next Goal Wins'), and Michael Camp ("Hawaii Five-O').

"You have this hodge-podge of characters from an atheist and Believer," says Chey, "to a conservative Republican and liberal Democrat - all faced with twenty minutes to live. People come to God in record time!"

In '20 Minutes', the missile really comes this time.

"It's still uplifting in the end," says Chey. "Because the entire world needs Christ right now."

The film is set to hit theaters in August 2020.

The highly-anticipated film screened at the Cannes Film Festival and was an immediate "must-see' at the festival/market.

"This guy came out and said, "I need a cigarette,'" laughs Chey. "But he later said how much the film made him think about God which is a good thing."

Chey's previous film, "The Islands' had a national theater release in December 2019 into over 45 cities nationwide. The film was nominated for "Best Picture of the Year' by one film critics association.

"20 Minutes"

Cast: Michael Camp, Lehi Falepapalangi, Dia Frampton, Jake Red, Dean Testerman, and Ricky Sua'ava

Director: Timothy Chey

Contact:

Janice Lozano

janice@riverrrainproductions.com

424 220 8172

SOURCE: RiverRain Productions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578969/Film-Writer-Tim-Chey-Asks-What-If-You-Had-20-Minutes-to-Live