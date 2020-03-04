EQS Group-Media / 2020-03-04 / 19:00 *Media Release* *Medacta Announces FDA Clearance for Multiple Sports Medicine Products: MectaLock All-Suture Anchors, MectaTap Ti Suture Anchors and MectaFIX* *CL* _CASTEL SAN PIETRO_, _04 March 2020_ - Medacta is proud to announce that it has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for three new Sports Medicine products: MectaLock All-Suture Anchor, MectaTap TI Suture Anchor and Mectafix CL Fixation Button with Continuous Loop. These three products for arthroscopy are now being introduced in the U.S. market. Both the MectaLock All-Suture Anchors and MectaTap TI Suture Anchors are used for soft tissue re-fixation (i.e.: muscles, tendons, ligaments), which represents a large segment of the arthroscopy market. MectaLock All-Suture Anchors are indicated for the repair of the labrum of the hip and shoulder, as well as rotator cuff and biceps tendon repair. MectaTap TI Suture Anchors are indicated for rotator cuff and biceps tenodesis repair. The MectaFix CL Fixation Button with Continuous Loop is indicated for use in reconstructive treatment and extra-cortical femoral fixation during anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction. The product design eliminates the number of sutures needed by combining the pulling and flipping suture. These new products represent another important step in the expansion of Medacta's Sports Medicine footprint. With its sports medicine portfolio expansion, Medacta continues to create innovative products for the treatment of ligament, tendon and muscular injuries, in order to guarantee a healthy and active lifestyle for every patient. For more information about Medacta's Sports Medicine portfolio, visit sportsmed.medacta.com [1]. *Contact* Medacta International SA Gianluca Olgiati Senior Director Global Marketing Phone: +41 91 696 60 60 media@medacta.ch *About Medacta* Medacta is an international company specializing in the design and production of innovative orthopaedic products and the development of accompanying surgical techniques for joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta's products and surgical techniques are characterized by innovation. Medacta is a pioneer in developing new offerings on the basis of minimally invasive surgical techniques, in particular its Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery ("AMIS") technique for hip replacements. Medacta has leveraged its orthopaedic expertise and comprehensive understanding of the human body to develop the sophisticated "MySolutions" technology, which offers surgeons highly personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies by creating advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder and spine procedures. Issuer: Medacta Group SA Key word(s): Advertisement/Communication End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Medacta Group SA Strada Regina 6874 Castel San Pietro Switzerland Phone: +41 91 696 6060 E-mail: info@medacta.ch, investor.relations@medacta.ch Internet: www.medacta.com ISIN: CH0468525222 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 989631 End of News EQS Group Media 989631 2020-03-04 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0c1738d357bc966e3dc5040ac2977055&application_id=989631&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2020 13:00 ET (18:00 GMT)