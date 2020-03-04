

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After a poor performance in yesterday's Super Tuesday contests, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg has dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.



'Three months ago, I entered the race for President to defeat Donald Trump,' Bloomberg said in a statement. 'Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump - because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult.'



Bloomberg said a viable path to the nomination no longer exists after he only managed to win the American Samoa caucuses on Tuesday despite reportedly spending more than half a billion dollars of his own fortune on his campaign.



'But I remain clear-eyed about my overriding objective: victory in November. Not for me, but for our country,' the billionaire added. 'And so while I will not be the nominee, I will not walk away from the most important political fight of my life.'



In the same statement announcing that he is dropping out of the race, Bloomberg joined other failed candidates in endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden.



Bloomberg cited Biden's decency, honesty, and commitment to issues that are important to the country, including gun safety, healthcare, climate change, and good jobs.



'I've had the chance to work with Joe on those issues over the years, and Joe has fought for working people his whole life,' Bloomberg said. 'Today I am glad to endorse him - and I will work to make him the next President of the United States.'



With the move, Bloomberg joins former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who also endorsed Biden shortly after dropping out of the race.



The dropouts by Buttigieg and Klobuchar have been credited with allowing more moderate Democrats to coalesce around Biden to give the former vice president several unexpected victories on Super Tuesday.



Many of Bloomberg's supporters are also likely to shift to Biden as he faces what is now widely seen as a two-person race with Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.



Meanwhile, Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., currently remains in the race and could continue to siphon votes away from Sanders in upcoming primaries.



President Donald Trump mocked Bloomberg in response to his decision to drop out of the race, calling his campaign 'the worst, and most embarrassing, experience of his life.'



'Mini Mike Bloomberg just 'quit' the race for President. I could have told him long ago that he didn't have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost,' Trump tweeted. 'Now he will pour money into Sleepy Joe's campaign, hoping to save face. It won't work!'



