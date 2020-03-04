Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2020) - The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (TSXV: WNDR) (OTCQB: WDRFF) ("Wonderfilm" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its audited annual consolidated financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and associated officer certificates for Wonderfilm's financial year ended June 30, 2019, the interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and associated officer certificates for the Company's three (3) month period ended September 30, 2019, and the interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and associated officer certificates for the Company's three (3) and six (6) month periods ended December 31, 2019, all of which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Wonderfilm is now up to date with its continuous obligations under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. As a result, the Company expects the cease trade order that was issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on December 30, 2019 to be revoked in due course. For further details, please see the Company's press release dated December 31, 2019 which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About Wonderfilm Media Corporation

Wonderfilm (TSXV: WNDR) (OTCQB: WDRFF) is a leading entertainment company with production offices in Los Angeles and corporate offices in Vancouver. The Company's core business is producing market-driven independent feature films and quality television series for multi-platform global exploitation. Wonderfilm is a producer and distributor only for the projects disclosed.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.Wonderfilm.com.

