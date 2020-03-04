Anzeige
Heat Biologics, Inc.: Heat Biologics CEO to Appear Today on ABC11-WTVD to Discuss the Company's Newly Launched Program to Develop a Vaccine to Protect Against SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus that Causes COVID-19

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / Heat Biologics, Inc. ("Heat") (NASDAQ:HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of therapeutic vaccines, today announced that Jeff Wolf, Founder and CEO of Heat Biologics, is scheduled to appear today on several segments during the 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM Eastern Time news hours on ABC11-WTVD to discuss the Company's newly launched program to develop a coronavirus vaccine, using its immune activating gp96 vaccine platform, to protect against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The segments will be available on abc11.com and the ABC11 Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ABC11/.

About Heat Biologics, Inc.

Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies designed to activate a patient's immune system against cancer and other diseases using its proprietary gp96 platform to activate CD8+ "Killer" T-cells. Heat has completed enrollment in its Phase 2 clinical trial for advanced non-small cell lung cancer with its gp96-based HS-110 therapeutic vaccine. HS-110 is the company's first biologic product candidate in a series of proprietary immunotherapies designed to stimulate a patient's own T-cells. Heat also has numerous pre-clinical programs at various stages of development. For more information, please visit www.heatbio.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contact

David Waldman
+1 919 289 4017
investorrelations@heatbio.com

SOURCE: Heat Biologics, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/579095/Heat-Biologics-CEO-to-Appear-Today-on-ABC11-WTVD-to-Discuss-the-Companys-Newly-Launched-Program-to-Develop-a-Vaccine-to-Protect-Against-SARS-CoV-2-Coronavirus-that-Causes-COVID-19

