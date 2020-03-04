John Glenn Showcases New Educational App "Essaypop" at California Association of Teachers English Conference

Hollywood screenwriter and investor John Glenn recently invested in "Essaypop," a new platform that helps students learn to write more effectively

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / John Glenn was proud to display "Essaypop," a new mobile app he is investing in, at the California Association of Teachers of English (CATE) conference in Los Angeles on February 22, 2020. He presented it alongside Michael Hicks, the designer of the app. Essaypop is an interactive, cloud-based writing platform that allows students to compose great essays on their phones, tablets, or computers.

John Glenn is a Hollywood screenwriter, producer, and director. He has over 20 years of experience as a screenwriter, having developed, sold, and produced over two dozen projects to major networks including ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox.

Michael Hicks, a Los Angeles English teacher, came up with the concept for Essaypop when he realized that students were critically behind in their fundamental writing skills, which is a nationwide problem. Michael created Essaypop based on the premise that complex, academic writing can be best taught if it is broken down into its simpler, component parts. After prototyping and testing, Essaypop was born.

John Glenn is happy to provide funding to Essaypop. He is excited to help students increase their writing abilities and communication skills to set them up for success.

About John Glenn

John Patrick Glenn is a screenwriter and investor from Los Angeles, California. He launched his screenwriting career when he sold his "speculative screenplay" Red World to Jerry Bruckheimer and Walt Disney pictures in 1999. John Glenn also scripted feature films including Journey to the Center of the Earth, Clash of the Titans, and Law Abiding Citizen. In addition, he wrote and directed The Lazarus Project, delivered a page one rewrite of Eagle Eye, and worked on re-imaginings for Blade Runner and The Warriors. He has partnered and worked with several high-profile producers and directors.

