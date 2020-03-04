Anzeige
WKN: A1J2Q4 ISIN: US71377E1055 
Frankfurt
04.03.20
08:06 Uhr
0,905 Euro
+0,065
+7,74 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,850
0,855
22:31
04.03.2020
Performant Financial Corporation to Present at the Spring Investor Summit on March 25th-26th in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT), a provider of technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services, will be presenting at this year's Spring Investor Summit on March 25th-26th in New York City.

The Spring Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring over 500 registered executives and investors.

About Performant

Performant is a technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource services and related analytics service provider in the United States to Healthcare, Government and Commercial clients. We identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments. We provide complex outsource services for clients across our various markets and our technology platform helps our clients improve their recovery rate and reduce losses on billions of dollars of improper healthcare payments, delinquent state and federal tax and federal treasury, defaulted student loans and other receivables.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To register as a presenting company: please contact Cassandra Miller (cassandra@microcapconf.com)

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.microcapconf.com

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com

Or, contact Cassandra Miller at cassandra@microcapconf.com

SOURCE: Performant Financial Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/579109/Performant-Financial-Corporation-to-Present-at-the-Spring-Investor-Summit-on-March-25th-26th-in-New-York-City

