Nephros, Inc to Present at the Spring Investor Summit on March 25th-26th in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / Nephros, Inc (Nasdaq:NEPH), a commercial-stage company that develops and sells high performance water purification products and pathogen detection systems to the medical device and commercial markets, will be presenting at this year's Spring Investor Summit on March 25th-26th in New York City.

The Spring Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring over 500 registered executives and investors.

About Nephros

Nephros is a commercial stage company that develops and sells high performance water purification products to the medical device and commercial markets. Nephros ultrafilters are used in hospitals and medical clinics for added protection in retaining bacteria (e.g., Legionella, Pseudomonas) and viruses from water, providing barriers that assist in improving infection control in showers, sinks, and ice machines. Additionally, Nephros ultrafilters are used by dialysis centers for assisting in the added removal of endotoxins and other biological contaminants from the water and bicarbonate concentrate supplied to hemodialysis machines and patients.

Nephros filters, including AETHER™ brand filters, improve the taste and odor of water and reduce biofilm, bacteria, and scale build-up in downstream equipment. Nephros and AETHER™ products are used in the health care, food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

