VIP-Media: Antoine Martel Runs MartelTurnkey, the Company That Helps People Create Passive Income

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / If you have ever worried about your retirement, you probably know that passive income may be the only way to ensure it. What it would mean is that while working throughout life, you are also saving money without doing anything. One of the main examples of passive income is real estate, but not everyone knows how to invest in real estate.

Someone who has mastered this industry is Antoine Martel, who runs MartelTurnkey, a turnkey rental property company that focuses on helping clients achieve lifetime passive income through turnkey real estate investments.

"Before I graduated with a degree in Entrepreneurship, I had already secured multiple cash-flowing properties for the new family business, Martel Family Realty, which evolved into what is now MartelTurkney." Antoine recalls.

Antoine had been interested in business ever since his parents taught him and his brother about money. Back then, his mother ran a low-carb market close to their home. In this environment that encouraged entrepreneurship, Antoine soon started coming up with his own small business ideas. He continued this trend from then on. In fact, Antoine was only 19-years-old and still in college when he bought and sold his first renovated out of state property in Memphis.

"I came across real estate investing in a seminar in college. I was just really struck by the potential for making money. Eventually, I saw this business as a way to give back to my parents for all their hard work." Antoine says.

By the time he was 23-years-old, Antoine had already built MartelTurnkey, a company that identifies viable economic markets across the U.S. and then they narrow it down to potential neighborhoods and properties that they can successfully renovate and offer as turnkey rentals. They have done this in cities like Memphis, Birmingham, St. Louis and Cleveland.

But when he was just getting started, Antoine faced many challenges. The volatility of the market and the high prices of places such as the Bay Area were and continue to be difficult to deal with. This is why Antoine believes that even if someone has information about how to do something, they need to have the right mindset to be able to adapt if something does not go as planned.

"I think that having the proper mindset can make the difference between success and failure. If you go into something full of doubts or feeling self-conscious, it makes it much harder to keep going because along the way, there will be lots of people whose opinions you trust who will tell you to give up. Unfortunately, that's just the way it is. Most people are happy with the status quo and they're afraid to take risks." Antoine shares.

Furthermore, Antoine believes that it is necessary to have a confident mindset, but this confidence cannot be empty. It needs to be founded on the time dedicated to preparation and study. Hence why Antoine's main advice to those trying to start their own business is to learn as much as they can.

"My advice would be to learn everything you possibly can about the business you want to go into. Not every business idea has great potential, so it is important to not waste time, money or energy on something that has little chance of success." Antoine advises. "The other thing I always advise is to understand that you cannot do it all by yourself. You have to have a good team helping you."

With Antoine's leadership, MartelTurnkey has grown to be a ten million dollar company. This is also because of the many things that make MartelTurnkey different from their competition, such as their focus on transparency.

"We show it all - photos of the property, exactly what was done to the property, the financials, everything. You can even download the financials from our website. Most companies do not even show the properties they have for sale publicly, it is all cloak and dagger. We do not operate like that. Everything is right out in the open so investors know exactly what they are getting." Antoine says.

In addition, they do not do any under the table deals with property managers. All their properties come with property managers and tenants, but no one is obligated to keep the property manager locked to their property or lease.

MartelTurnkey's work has helped many people accomplish their goals, including Antoine himself. Antoine's goal was to be able to help his parents retire, and he did it! With Antoine's help through MartelTurnkey, his dad was able to retire last year and his mother quit her job recently. The fact that his parents no longer needed to worry about their retirement funds is what Antoine is most proud of.

Now he is looking forward to expanding his own financial freedom, so that he can have the flexibility to go where he wants, when he wants, for however long he wants. When he was a child, his father did not have these liberties because he was a contractor who had to clock in in order to get paid. This is what initially inspired and continues to inspire Antoine.

MartelTurnkey's next projects include getting into multi-family projects. To get started with that, they have bought and renovated 71 apartment building units in Memphis. They will also continue doing single-family properties, given that just last year, they were able to complete 85 projects. In 2020 they would like to grow that number to 120!

