Modern Mobility Aids, Inc.: Modern Mobility Aids Inc Provides Update to Shareholders

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / Modern Mobility Aids Inc. ("the Company") (OTCPINK:MDRM) announced today that it started the process to bring the company's filings with OTC Markets and the NVSOS up to date. The company expects to have a further update for its shareholders in the next few days

While every effort will be made to report on a much more regular basis, much of the information at this stage is protected by non-disclosure agreements. We can state that the Company is in the final stages of entering into a co-development agreement with a DNA diagnostic product for rapid diagnostics of infectious diseases.

Over and above that matter, MDRM management will communicate to shareholders on a regular basis. We will endeavor to keep our loyal shareholders up to date and current to the extent we are able to do so and appreciate your ongoing loyalty and support throughout this process.

There will be some additional updates regarding the management team and board in the days ahead.

For more information please contact:

Modern Mobility Aids Inc.

Tito Di Marco, President

Email: tdimarco@mdrminc.com

647 783 2195

Safe Harbor

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "believe," "expects," "reflects," "aligned," "anticipates," "planned" and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. There are no guarantees or assurances that any initiatives will result in what the Company had originally intended. Any investment made into Galileo Life Sciences, Inc., would be classified as speculative and risky. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional or adequate financing, government approvals or changes to proposed laws and other risks and uncertainties further stated in the Company's financial reports and filings.

SOURCE: Modern Mobility Aids Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/579151/Modern-Mobility-Aids-Inc-Provides-Update-to-Shareholders