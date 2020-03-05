Byrna Plans a Significant Expansion of its Sales and Marketing Efforts

Wakefield, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2020) - Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN) ("Byrna"), formerly Security Devices International Inc (OTCQB: SDEV) (CSE: SDZ), is pleased to announce the appointment of Reilly Schueler as Director of Sales & Marketing. As Director of Sales & Marketing, Reilly will be responsible for building Byrna's e-commerce and social media marketing program, developing the Byrna brand through the creation of print and digital content and the use of appropriate influencers, creating and implementing a nationwide reseller program focused on expanding Byrna's market penetration through gun shows and other direct to consumer events and developing a Byrna distribution network of bricks and mortar outlets.

According to Bryan Ganz, CEO of Byrna Technologies, "Reilly Schueler brings to Byrna extensive sales and brand development expertise with a particular emphasis on the "outdoor and hunting" markets where Reilly created the "Hero" brand of outdoor and hunting products. Reilly has over 25 years of successful sales, marketing, and branding experience and a proven track record of driving distribution, increasing market share, and enhancing brand image. We are very excited to have Reilly join Byrna to lead our sales and marketing effort just as sales are beginning to ramp up. The last few weeks have seen record e-commerce sales at Byrna. The timing for Reilly to join the Company could not be better."

Reilly agrees. "This is a great time to join Byrna Technologies. I am looking forward to increasing the awareness of the Byrna brand through strategic marketing efforts and through the development of a network of partnerships that will expand Byrna's marketing channels to reach all segments of the market. I believe the Byrna HD is the perfect product for both consumers and security professionals that want an efficient, effective and most importantly, non-lethal way to protect themselves and the people they care for. With the Byrna HD, one need never hesitate when their safety of the safety of their loved ones is on the line. I am excited to grow the business and brand into the global leader for the personal non-lethal protection market," says Reilly Schueler.

As a signing incentive the Company granted Schueler 500,000 options, exercisable at .19, for the Company's common stock. The options will vest in three equal tranches over a period of three years, with the first options vesting on March 1, 2021, the one year anniversary of Reilly's February 29 (leap year) start date.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies is an emerging non-lethal technology company, specializing in the development and manufacture of innovative non-lethal equipment and munitions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the company's investor relations site here.

About the Byrna HD

Byrna Technologies recently launched its breakthrough Byrna HD, a handhold personal security device that looks to be the leading choice in the consumer and private security markets for non-lethal home protection, personal safety, and security. The Byrna HD is well-made, lightweight and elegant, ergonomically designed, and deceptively easy to use, with virtually no recoil. It has the size and form factor of a compact handgun and an effective range of 60 feet. The Byrna HD comes with multiple easily reloadable magazines that can hold five .68 caliber highly effective payload rounds designed to burst on impact. Payload rounds include the Company's proprietary chemical irritant rounds designed to burn an assailant's eyes and respiratory system upon contact, and hard kinetic rounds. The Byrna HD provides ordinary civilians - homeowners and renters, RV owners and campers, truckers, real estate agents, parents and grandparents, and anyone whose day to day travels expose them to the threat of a would be assailant- with a non-lethal, effective tool to reduce their exposure to risk and help ensure the safety of their person, The Byrna HD is designed to be the perfect companion for a secure and active lifestyle.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release concerning the Company's plans to build its e-commerce and social media marketing, develop the Byrna brand, create and implement a nationwide sales program and distribution network, expand market penetration, establish a bricks and mortar network, and reach all segments of the market constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release including, but not limited to the continued availability of funds to implement existing and new marketing plans, interruptions in production or in the Company's ability to deliver products for any reason including interruptions due to parts availability or the Corona virus or trade embargoes that disrupt the production or shipment of parts or finished goods, parts or finished goods product recalls, legal developments that impact the sale of or market for the Company's products or prevent or threaten to prevent the Company's sales, negative market response to the Company's products, and negative events or publicity related to any Company product, spokesperson or endorsement that negatively impacts the Company's marketing plans or reputation. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Lisa Wager, CLO

(978) 665-2721

lisa@byrna.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53151