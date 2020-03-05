AMPD Ventures Inc.: Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company", (CSE:AMPD) (FRA:2Q0) announces that 150,000 incentive stock options have been granted today to employees pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options have an exercise price of CAD $0.22 per share and are exercisable for a period of five years unless terminated pursuant to the terms of the stock option plan.

AMPD specializes in providing high performance cloud and compute solutions for low latency applications, including video games and eSports, digital animation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis and visualization.

