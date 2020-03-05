Spark Energy, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2020 / Spark Energy, Inc. ("Spark" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPKE), an independent retail energy services company, today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Key Business Highlights

Recorded $25.7 million in Adjusted EBITDA, $64.3 million in Retail Gross Margin, and $0.7 million in Net Loss for the fourth quarter 2019

Recorded $92.4 million in Adjusted EBITDA, $220.7 million in Retail Gross Margin, and $14.2 million in Net Income for the year ended 2019

Total RCE count of 672,000 as of December 31, 2019

Average monthly attrition of 5.0% for the year ended December 31, 2019

Settled several significant legacy litigation items

Sold our Japanese joint venture for a pre-tax gain of $4.9 million, not included in Adjusted EBITDA

Total liquidity of $138.7 million

Approximately 70% of all new sales in 2019 were fully renewable electricity or carbon neutral natural gas

"2019 was a strong year for Spark and we have continued to improve the quality of our customer book by continuing to shed low margin, large C&I customers. We see the significant increase in unit margins from last year as a result of our winter and summer insurance hedging strategy. With a strong push to simplify our platform in 2019, we completed the final steps of our brand and system consolidations and achieved our goal of G&A run-rate savings. Despite record price volatility in ERCOT this summer, our insurance hedging strategy continues to prove successful supporting our expanded electricity and natural gas unit margins. Earlier in the year we terminated our Tax Receivable Agreement on very favorable terms, amended and extended our senior credit and subordinated debt facilities, and we also resolved four significant litigation and regulatory cases," said Nathan Kroeker, Spark's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Summary Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, Spark reported Adjusted EBITDA of $25.7 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $20.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. This increase was primarily due to the higher Retail Gross Margin partially offset by lower customer counts.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, Spark reported Retail Gross Margin of $64.3 million compared to Retail Gross Margin of $50.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. This increase is due to electricity unit margins and volumes returning to normal after a downturn in 2018, offset by lower customer counts.

Net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $0.7 million, heavily impacted by mark to market losses in the last few days of the year, driven by a warm front at year end in our primary markets. This compares to a net loss of $15.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Summary Full Year 2019 Financial Results

For the year ended December 31, 2019, Spark reported Adjusted EBITDA of $92.4 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $70.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher Retail Gross Margin despite an increase in G&A related to non-recurring litigation settlements, bad debt and legal fees.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, Spark reported Retail Gross Margin of $220.7 million compared to Retail Gross Margin of $185.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher electricity unit margins, offset by a smaller customer counts.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019, was $14.2 million compared to net loss of $(14.4) million for the year ended December 31, 2018, driven by higher retail gross margins, effective summer hedging, and the gain on sale of our joint venture in Japan.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

December 31, ($ in thousands) 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,664 Senior Credit Facility Availability (1) 57,068 Subordinated Debt Facility Availability (2) 25,000 Total Liquidity $ 138,732

(1) Reflects amount of Letters of Credit that could be issued based on existing covenants as of December 31, 2019.

(2) The availability of the Subordinated Debt Facility is dependent on our Founder's financial position and ability to lend.

Dividend

Spark's Board of Directors declared quarterly dividends of $0.18125 per share of Class A common stock payable on March 16, 2020, and $0.546875 per share of Series A Preferred Stock payable on April 15, 2020.

Conference Call and Webcast

Spark will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2019 results on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 10:00 AM Central Time (11:00 AM Eastern).

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Events & Presentations page of the Spark Energy Investor Relations website at https://ir.sparkenergy.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for twelve months following the live presentation.

About Spark Energy, Inc.

Spark Energy, Inc. is an established and growing independent retail energy services company founded in 1999 that provides residential and commercial customers in competitive markets across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Spark currently operates in 19 states and serves 94 utility territories. Spark offers its customers a variety of product and service choices, including stable and predictable energy costs and green product alternatives.

We use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Investors should note that new materials, including press releases, updated investor presentations, and financial and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are posted on the Spark Energy Investor Relations website at ir.sparkenergy.com. Investors are urged to monitor our website regularly for information and updates about the Company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology including "may," "should," "likely," "will," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "intend," "projects," or other similar words. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this earnings release, regarding strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives and beliefs of management are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this earnings release and may include statements about business strategy and prospects for growth, customer acquisition costs, ability to pay cash dividends, cash flow generation and liquidity, availability of terms of capital, competition and government regulation and general economic conditions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct.

The forward-looking statements in this earnings release and the related earnings call are subject to risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

changes in commodity prices

the sufficiency of risk management and hedging policies and practices;

the impact of extreme and unpredictable weather conditions, including hurricanes and other natural disasters;

federal, state and local regulation, including the industry's ability to address or adapt to potentially restrictive new regulations that may be enacted by public utility commissions;

our ability to borrow funds and access credit markets;

restrictions in our debt agreements and collateral requirements;

credit risk with respect to suppliers and customers;

changes in costs to acquire customers and actual attrition rates;

accuracy of billing systems;

ability to successfully identify, complete, and efficiently integrate acquisitions into our operations;

significant changes in, or new changes by, the ISOs in the regions we operate;

competition; and

the "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in our quarterly reports, other public filings and press releases.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this earnings release. Unless required by law, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

further discussion.

SPARK ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018

(in thousands, except share counts)

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,664 $ 41,002 Restricted cash 1,004 8,636 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,797 and $3,353 as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 113,635 150,866 Accounts receivable-affiliates 2,032 2,558 Inventory 2,954 3,878 Fair value of derivative assets 464 7,289 Customer acquisition costs, net 8,649 14,431 Customer relationships, net 13,607 16,630 Deposits 6,806 9,226 Renewable energy credit asset 24,204 25,717 Other current assets 6,109 11,747 Total current assets 236,128 291,980 Property and equipment, net 3,267 4,366 Fair value of derivative assets 106 3,276 Customer acquisition costs, net 9,845 3,893 Customer relationships, net 17,767 26,429 Deferred tax assets 29,865 27,321 Goodwill 120,343 120,343 Other assets 5,647 11,130 Total Assets $ 422,968 $ 488,738 Liabilities, Series A Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 48,245 $ 68,790 Accounts payable-affiliates 1,009 2,464 Accrued liabilities 37,941 10,845 Renewable energy credit liability 33,120 42,805 Fair value of derivative liabilities 19,943 6,478 Current payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement-affiliates - 1,658 Current contingent consideration for acquisitions - 1,328 Current portion of note payable - 6,936 Other current liabilities 1,697 647 Total current liabilities 141,955 141,951 Long-term liabilities: Fair value of derivative liabilities 495 106 Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement-affiliates - 25,917 Long-term portion of Senior Credit Facility 123,000 129,500 Subordinated debt-affiliate - 10,000 Other long-term liabilities 217 212 Total liabilities 265,667 307,686 Commitments and contingencies (Note 14) Series A Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 3,707,256 shares issued and 3,677,318 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 3,707,256 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 90,015 90,758 Stockholders' equity: Common Stock : Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 120,000,000 shares authorized, 14,478,999 issued and 14,379,553 outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 14,178,284 issued and 14,078,838 outstanding at December 31, 2018 145 142 Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 60,000,000 shares authorized, 20,800,000 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 20,800,000 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 209 209 Additional paid-in capital 51,842 46,157 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income (40 2 Retained earnings 1,074 1,307 Treasury stock, at cost, 99,446 shares at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (2,011 (2,011 ) Total stockholders' equity 51,219 45,806 Non-controlling interest in Spark HoldCo, LLC 16,067 44,488 Total equity 67,286 90,294 Total Liabilities, Series A Preferred Stock and stockholders' equity $ 422,968 $ 488,738

SPARK ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017

(in thousands, except per share data)

Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 Revenues: Retail revenues $ 810,954 $ 1,001,417 $ 798,772 Net asset optimization revenues (expense) 2,771 4,511 (717 Total revenues 813,725 1,005,928 798,055 Operating expenses: Retail cost of revenues 615,225 845,493 552,167 General and administrative 133,534 111,431 101,127 Depreciation and amortization 40,987 52,658 42,341 Total operating expenses 789,746 1,009,582 695,635 Operating income (loss) 23,979 (3,654 ) 102,420 Other (expense)/income: Interest expense (8,621 ) (9,410 (11,134 ) Change in tax receivable agreement liability - - 22,267 Gain on disposal of eRex 4,862 - - Total other income/(expense) 1,250 749 256 Total other (expense)/income (2,509 ) (8,661 ) 11,389 Income (loss) before income tax expense 21,470 (12,315 ) 113,809 Income tax expense 7,257 2,077 38,765 Net income (loss) $ 14,213 $ (14,392 ) $ 75,044 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 5,763 (13,206 ) 55,799 Net income (loss) attributable to Spark Energy, Inc. stockholders $ 8,450 $ (1,186 ) $ 19,245 Less: Dividend on Series A preferred stock 8,091 8,109 3,038 Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders of Class A common stock $ 359 $ (9,295 ) $ 16,207 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax: Currency translation (loss) gain (102 ) 31 (59 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income (102 ) 31 (59 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 14,111 $ (14,361 ) $ 74,985 Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 5,703 (13,188 ) 55,762 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Spark Energy, Inc. stockholders $ 8,408 $ (1,173 ) $ 19,223 Net income (loss) attributable to Spark Energy, Inc. per share of Class A common stock Basic $ 0.03 $ (0.69 $ 1.23 Diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.69 $ 1.21 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding Basic 14,286 13,390 13,143 Diluted 14,568 13,390 13,346

SPARK ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019, 2018 AND 2017

(in thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 14,213 $ (14,392 ) $ 75,044 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 41,002 51,436 42,666 Deferred income taxes (6,929 ) (2,328 ) 29,821 Change in TRA liability - - (22,267 ) Stock based compensation 5,487 5,879 5,058 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,275 1,291 1,035 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities (1,328 ) (1,715 ) (7,898 ) Accretion on fair value of earnout liabilities - - 4,108 Excess tax expense (benefit) related to restricted stock vesting 50 (101 ) 179 Bad debt expense 13,532 10,135 6,550 Loss (gain) on derivatives, net 67,749 18,170 (5,008 ) Current period cash settlements on derivatives, net (41,919 ) 11,038 (19,598 ) Accretion of discount to convertible subordinated notes to affiliate - - 1,004 Earnout payments - - (1,781 ) Gain on disposal of eRex (4,862 ) - - Other (776 ) (882 ) (5 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 23,699 2,692 (32,361 ) Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable-affiliates 526 859 (1,459 ) Decrease (increase) in inventory 924 674 (718 ) Increase in customer acquisition costs (18,685 ) (13,673 ) (25,874 ) Decrease (increase) in prepaid and other current assets 9,250 (14,033 ) 1,915 Decrease (increase) in other assets 55 (335 ) (465 ) (Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (8,620 ) 10,301 14,831 (Decrease) increase in accounts payable-affiliates (1,455 ) (2,158 ) 51 Decrease in other current liabilities (1,459 ) (3,050 ) (1,210 ) Increase (decrease) in other non-current liabilities 6 41 (1,487 ) Decrease in intangible assets-customer acquisitions - (86 ) - Net cash provided by operating activities 91,735 59,763 62,131 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,120 ) (1,429 ) (1,704 ) Cash paid for acquisitions - (17,552 ) (75,854 ) Acquisition of Starion Customers (5,913 ) - - Disposal of eRex investment 8,431 - - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,398 (18,981 ) (77,558 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from (buyback) issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, net of issuance costs paid (743 ) 48,490 40,241 Payment to affiliates for acquisition of customer book (10 ) (7,129 ) - Borrowings on notes payable 356,000 417,300 206,400 Payments on notes payable (362,500 ) (403,050 ) (152,939 ) Earnout Payments - (1,607 ) (18,418 ) Net paydown on subordinated debt facility (10,000 ) - - Payments on the Verde promissory note (2,036 ) (13,422 ) - Restricted stock vesting (1,348 ) (2,895 ) (3,091 ) Proceeds from disgorgement of stockholders short-swing profits 55 244 1,129 Payment of Tax Receivable Agreement Liability (11,239 ) (6,219 ) - Payment of dividends to Class A common stockholders (10,382 ) (9,783 ) (9,519 ) Payment of distributions to non-controlling unitholders (34,794 ) (35,478 ) (33,800 ) Payment of Preferred Stock dividends (8,106 ) (7,014 ) (2,106 ) Purchase of Treasury Stock - - (2,011 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (85,103 ) (20,563 ) 25,886 Increase in Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted Cash 8,030 20,219 10,459 Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash-beginning of period 49,638 29,419 18,960 Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash-end of period $ 57,668 $ 49,638 $ 29,419 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Non-cash items: Property and equipment purchase accrual $ 92 $ (123 ) $ 91 Holdback for Verde Note-Indemnified Matters $ 4,900 $ - $ - Write-off of tax benefit related to tax receivable agreement liability-affiliates $ 4,384 $ - $ - Gain on settlement of tax receivable agreement liability-affiliates $ 16,336 $ - $ - Net contribution by NG&E in excess of cash $ - $ - $ 274 Installment consideration incurred in connection with the Verde Companies acquisition and Verde Earnout Termination Note $ - $ - $ 19,994 Tax benefit from tax receivable agreement $ - $ (1,508 ) $ (1,802 ) Liability due to tax receivable agreement $ - $ 1,642 $ 4,674 Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 6,634 $ 7,883 $ 5,715 Taxes $ 7,516 $ 8,561 $ 11,205

SPARK ENERGY, INC.

OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017

(in thousands, except per unit operating data)

(unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 (in thousands, except volume and per unit operating data) Retail Electricity Segment Total Revenues $ 688,451 $ 863,451 $ 657,566 Retail Cost of Revenues 552,250 762,771 477,012 Less: Net (Losses) Gains on non-trading derivatives, net of cash settlements (24,339 ) (23,988 ) 22,086 Retail Gross Margin (1) -Electricity $ 160,540 $ 124,668 $ 158,468 Volumes-Electricity (MWhs) 6,416,568 8,630,653 6,755,663 Retail Gross Margin (2) -Electricity per MWh $ 25.02 $ 14.44 $ 23.46 Retail Natural Gas Segment Total Revenues $ 122,503 $ 137,966 $ 141,206 Retail Cost of Revenues 62,975 82,722 75,155 Less: Net (Losses) Gains on non-trading derivatives, net of cash settlements (672 ) (5,197 ) 10 Retail Gross Margin (1) -Gas $ 60,200 $ 60,441 $ 66,041 Volumes-Gas (MMBtus) 14,543,563 16,778,393 18,203,684 Retail Gross Margin (2) -Gas per MMBtu $ 4.14 $ 3.60 $ 3.63

(1) Reflects the Retail Gross Margin attributable to our Retail Electricity Segment or Retail Natural Gas Segment, as applicable. Retail Gross Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "-Non-GAAP Performance Measures" for a reconciliation of Retail Gross Margin to most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

(2) Reflects the Retail Gross Margin for the Retail Electricity Segment or Retail Natural Gas Segment, as applicable, divided by the total volumes in MWh or MMBtu, respectively.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as EBITDA less (i) customer acquisition costs incurred in the current period, plus or minus (ii) net gain (loss) on derivative instruments, and (iii) net current period cash settlements on derivative instruments, plus (iv) non-cash compensation expense, and (v) other non-cash and non-recurring operating items. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before the provision for income taxes, interest expense and depreciation and amortization. We deduct all current period customer acquisition costs (representing spending for organic customer acquisitions) in the Adjusted EBITDA calculation because such costs reflect a cash outlay in the period in which they are incurred, even though we capitalize and amortize such costs over two years. We do not deduct the cost of customer acquisitions through acquisitions of businesses or portfolios of customers in calculating Adjusted EBITDA.We deduct our net gains (losses) on derivative instruments, excluding current period cash settlements, from the Adjusted EBITDA calculation in order to remove the non-cash impact of net gains and losses on these instruments. We also deduct non-cash compensation expense that results from the issuance of restricted stock units under our long-term incentive plan due to the non-cash nature of the expense. Finally, we also adjust from time to time other non-cash or unusual and/or infrequent charges due to either their non-cash nature or their infrequency.

We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides information useful to investors in assessing our liquidity and financial condition and results of operations and that Adjusted EBITDA is also useful to investors as a financial indicator of our ability to incur and service debt, pay dividends and fund capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental financial measure that management and external users of our consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, commercial banks and rating agencies, use to assess the following:

our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded companies in the retail energy industry, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis;

the ability of our assets to generate earnings sufficient to support our proposed cash dividends;

our ability to fund capital expenditures (including customer acquisition costs) and incur and service debt; and

our compliance with financial debt covenants

Retail Gross Margin

We define retail gross margin as operating income (loss) plus (i) depreciation and amortization expenses and (ii) general and administrative expenses, less (i) net asset optimization revenues, (ii) net gains (losses) on non-trading derivative instruments, and (iii) net current period cash settlements on non-trading derivative instruments. Retail gross margin is included as a supplemental disclosure because it is a primary performance measure used by our management to determine the performance of our retail natural gas and electricity business by removing the impacts of our asset optimization activities and net non-cash income (loss) impact of our economic hedging activities. As an indicator of our retail energy business' operating performance, retail gross margin should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, operating income (loss), its most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe retail gross margin provides information useful to investors as an indicator of our retail energy business's operating performance.

The GAAP measures most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA are net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Retail Gross Margin is operating income (loss). Our non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Retail Gross Margin should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), net cash provided by operating activities, or operating income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Retail Gross Margin are not presentations made in accordance with GAAP and have important limitations as analytical tools. You should not consider Adjusted EBITDA or Retail Gross Margin in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because Adjusted EBITDA and Retail Gross Margin exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities, and are defined differently by different companies in our industry, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Retail Gross Margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Management compensates for the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA and Retail Gross Margin as analytical tools by reviewing the comparable GAAP measures, understanding the differences between the measures and incorporating these data points into management's decision-making process.

The following tables present a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities for each of the periods indicated.

APPENDIX TABLES A-1 AND A-2

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATIONS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, Quarter Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss): Net income (loss) $ 14,213 $ (14,392 ) $ (724 ) $ (15,315 ) Depreciation and amortization 40,987 52,658 9,024 12,861 Interest expense 8,621 9,410 2,229 2,087 Income tax expense 7,257 2,077 4,235 1,475 EBITDA 71,078 49,753 14,764 1,108 Less: Net, (Losses) gains on derivative instruments (67,749 ) (18,170 ) (25,059 ) (16,799 ) Net, Cash settlements on derivative instruments 42,820 (10,587 ) 9,305 (4,764 ) Customer acquisition costs 18,685 13,673 5,077 4,724 Plus: Non-cash compensation expense 5,487 5,879 1,433 2,172 Non-recurring legal and regulatory settlements 14,457 - 3,650 - Gain on disposal of eRex (4,862 ) - (4,862 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 92,404 $ 70,716 $ 25,662 $ 20,119

Year Ended December 31, Quarter Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 91,735 $ 59,763 $ 14,650 $ 17,910 Amortization of deferred financing costs (1,275 ) (1,291 ) (273 ) (48 ) Bad debt expense (13,532 ) (10,135 ) (4,347 ) (1,655 ) Interest expense 8,621 9,410 2,229 2,087 Income tax expense 7,257 2,077 4,235 1,475 Changes in operating working capital Accounts receivable, prepaids, current assets (33,475 ) 10,482 16,883 20,122 Inventory (924 ) (674 ) (626 ) (199 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 11,534 (5,093 ) (18,675 ) (23,081 ) Other 22,463 6,177 11,586 3,508 Adjusted EBITDA $ 92,404 $ 70,716 $ 25,662 $ 20,119 Cash Flow Data: Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 91,735 $ 59,763 $ 14,650 $ 17,910 Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities $ 1,398 $ (18,981 ) $ 7,888 $ 4,712 Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities $ (85,103 ) $ (20,563 ) $ (8,452 ) $ (15,780 )

The following table presents a reconciliation of Retail Gross Margin to operating income (loss) for each of the periods indicated.

APPENDIX TABLE A-3

RETAIL GROSS MARGIN RECONCILIATION

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, Quarter Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of Retail Gross Margin to Operating Income (Loss): Operating income (loss) $ 23,979 $ (3,654 ) $ 633 $ (11,795 ) Plus: Depreciation and amortization 40,987 52,658 9,024 12,861 General and administrative expense 133,534 111,431 39,182 27,909 Less: Net asset optimization revenue (expense) 2,771 4,511 529 713 (Losses) gains on non-trading derivative instruments (67,955 ) (19,571 ) (25,214 ) (17,348 ) Cash settlements on non-trading derivative instruments 42,944 (9,614 ) 9,267 (4,560 ) Retail Gross Margin $ 220,740 $ 185,109 $ 64,257 $ 50,170 Retail Gross Margin - Retail Electricity Segment $ 160,540 $ 124,668 $ 43,810 $ 32,055 Retail Gross Margin - Retail Natural Gas Segment $ 60,200 $ 60,441 $ 20,447 $ 18,115

Contact: Spark Energy, Inc.

Investors:

Mike Barajas, 832-200-3727

Media:

Kira Jordan, 832-255-7302



SOURCE: Spark Energy, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/579141/Spark-Energy-Inc-Reports-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2019-Financial-Results