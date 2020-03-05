Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XA83 ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39 Ticker-Symbol: VODI 
Xetra
04.03.20
17:35 Uhr
1,604 Euro
+0,060
+3,87 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
VODAFONE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,634
1,654
04.03.
1,640
1,650
04.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TPG TELECOM
TPG TELECOM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TPG TELECOM LIMITED4,4400,00 %
VODAFONE GROUP PLC1,604+3,87 %