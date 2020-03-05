The indoor air quality solutions market is expected to grow by USD 9.54 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The drastic rise in the number of indoor pollutants across regions has propelled the demand for smart air quality monitors in residential and commercial buildings. Advanced technologies such as the IoT and Industry 4.0 is making new breakthroughs in the standards and functioning of indoor air quality solutions equipment. One such advancement is the advent of automated equipment for monitoring dust, CO2, and radon. This smart air monitoring equipment uses sensors to collect and process live indoor air data that can be analyzed, stored, and displayed directly on a smartphone or tablet.

As per Technavio, the increasing emphasis on advanced HVAC will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market: Increasing Emphasis on Advanced HVAC

The global indoor air quality solutions market is witnessing increased use of smart and advanced HVAC systems in commercial and residential buildings owing to their low cost and higher efficiency. HVAC systems are used to regulate and control indoor air quality and temperature. Advanced HVACs use various green technologies to maintain indoor air quality and ensure efficient energy saving. The focus is on components such as sensors, field devices, and floor-level controllers. Advanced HVAC technologies such as thermal-driven air conditioning and ice-powered air conditioning have made significant contributions to the field of advanced HVACs, resulting in improved air quality. Thus, the increasing emphasis on advanced HVAC is expected to drive the growth of the market.

"Rising manufacturing of portable air quality monitors and the increasing demand for low-cost indoor air quality sensor platforms will have a positive impact on the growth of the indoor air quality solutions market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the indoor air quality solutions market by product (equipment and services), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The North American region led the indoor air quality solutions market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. However, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the rising pollution in countries such as Singapore and Malaysia, the advent of technologically advanced indoor air quality solutions and growing presence of global companies in the region

