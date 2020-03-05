

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ViacomCBS Inc. (VIACA, VIAC) is preparing to sell its Simon & Schuster book-publishing business, Chief Executive Bob Bakish said at the Morgan Stanley conference.



The company reportedly is seeking around $1.2 billion from the planned sale, which would be used on its video-streaming efforts.



Bakish said the publishing business is not a core asset. 'It is not video-based. It does not have significant connection for our broader business,' he added.



The Chief Executive also said the publisher has received inquiries from buyers earlier.



Viacom acquired Simon & Schuster through its 1994 acquisition of Paramount Communications.



