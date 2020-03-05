The ceramide market is expected to grow by USD 90.09 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005888/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ceramide Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing demand for phytoceramides is expected to drive the growth of the ceramide market during the forecast period. Phytoceramides are ceramides that are found in plants. They consist of strong antioxidants that work against the free radicals that cause skin damage. This slows down the aging process. Furthermore, Phytoceramides protect against pollution and shield the human body from the harmful UV rays of the sun. They are added to combat the natural effects of aging. As phytoceramides are natural and organic, they are widely used in skincare products. Moreover, the rising demand for natural and organic personal care products will drive the demand for phytoceramides, thereby driving the growth of the ceramide market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increased exposure to sun due to global warming and UV radiation will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Ceramide Market: Increased Exposure to Sun Due to Global Warming and UV Radiation

Global warming and harmful UV radiation can cause premature aging and tanning of the skin. They can also lead to eye damage and skin cancer in people of all age groups. Consumers have become aware of the harmful effects of sun rays on the skin. Moreover, vendors are trying to educate consumers about the importance of sun care products through various communication channels and tools, such as television, the Internet, and marketing campaigns. Thus, the sales of sunscreen products that contain ceramides are increasing worldwide. Sunscreen products help consumers protect their skin from exposure to the sun and harmful UV rays. Ceramides are used in sunscreen products as they help in rehydrating the skin, thereby making it soft and smooth.

"Growing geriatric population base and rising demand for sunscreen as well as anti-aging products will have a positive impact on the growth of the ceramide market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Ceramide Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the ceramide market by application (cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The APAC region led the ceramide market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the increasing demand for personal care products and rising disposable incomes in developing countries.

