Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, March 4


To: Company Announcements

Date:5 March 2020

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Subject: Dividend Declaration

Fourth Interim Dividend

The Directors of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared that a dividend of 1.19p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2019 split as follows:

Property Income Dividend ("PID")0.629 pence per share
Ordinary Dividend ("Non PID") 0.561 pence per share

Ex-Dividend Date -12 March 2020

Record Date - 13 March 2020

Payment Date - 31 March 2020



All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745385
Fax: 01481 745186

