Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N94N ISIN: CA8849037095 Ticker-Symbol: TOCB 
Tradegate
04.03.20
20:04 Uhr
69,92 Euro
+2,00
+2,94 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,50
70,12
08:57
69,04
69,44
08:57
PR Newswire
05.03.2020 | 08:04
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Thomson Reuters Corp - Directorate Change

Thomson Reuters Appoints Kirk Koenigsbauer to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) today announced the appointment of Kirk Koenigsbauer to the company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"For more than three decades, Kirk has been at the vanguard of information-enabled software and tools for some of the world's most recognized brands," said David Thomson, chairman of Thomson Reuters. "Kirk is a proven leader who inspires teamwork and creativity in those around him. These attributes, combined with his digital expertise and experience building signature, cloud-based platforms, will add important perspective in our boardroom."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/13199/THOMSON_REUTERS_LOGO.jpg

Koenigsbauer, 52, is chief operating officer and corporate vice president of the Experiences and Devices group at Microsoft Corporation. Koenigsbauer joined Microsoft in 1992 after beginning his career as a consultant at Accenture. He left Microsoft in 1998 for Amazon.com where he held the roles of general manager, Software & Video Games Stores and director of Product Management, Auctions. Koenigsbauer returned to Microsoft in 2002 and held the roles of corporate vice president of Office Product Management, corporate vice president of Office Apps Engineering and corporate vice president, Microsoft 365 prior to his current post.

Koenigsbauer was appointed to the Thomson Reuters Board's Audit Committee and Risk Committee.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service - Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS
MEDIA

David Girardin
Vice President, Corporate Affairs
+1 646 223 4870
david.girardin@tr.com		INVESTORS

Frank J. Golden
Head of Investor Relations
+1 646 223 5288
frank.golden@tr.com
THOMSON REUTERS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire