WKN: A1J84E ISIN: US00287Y1091 Ticker-Symbol: 4AB 
PR Newswire
05.03.2020 | 08:04
AbbVie Inc. - Under Rule 8.1

AbbVie Inc. - Form 8.1 - Statement of Stock Purchase by Director

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie issued the following form today.

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)Edward J. Rapp
Company dealt inAbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing3 March 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities33,537 Common Shares (0.00002%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options)16,872 Stock Equivalent Units
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sellN/A
Total50,409 (0.00003%)
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security:LongShort
Number(%)Number(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/saleNumber of relevant securitiesPrice per unit (Note 5)
Purchase by spouse in trust2,875 common shares$87.87
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name, e.g. CFDNature of transaction (Note 6)Number of relevant securities (Note 7)Price per unit (Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name, e.g. call optionWriting, selling, purchasing, varying etc.Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)Exercise priceType, e.g. American, European etc.Expiry dateOption money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
(ii) Exercising
Product name, e.g. call optionNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction (Note 8)DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable) (Note 5)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)YES/NO?
Date of disclosure3 March 2020
Contact nameSteven L. Scrogham
Telephone number847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concertAbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert statusDirector of AbbVie Inc.

CONTACT: Adelle Infante, 1-847-938-8745

