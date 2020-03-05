Anomali, Inc.: Cyber Defence Alliance (CDA) partners with Anomali to better enable sharing of Threat Intelligence among banking members

LONDON, March 05, 2020 to enhance cybersecurity capabilities and automate the secure and meaningful sharing of threat intelligence with its banking members.



The goal of the partnership is to strengthen member bank's abilities to act against organised cyber-crime groups that carry out repeated attacks on banks and the wider financial sector in the UK and Europe.

Anomali is a leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions with over 1700 organisations globally using the Anomali platform.

Steven Wilson, CEO of the CDA, said:

"The CDA are pleased to partner with Anomali to offer our member banks tools that allow analysis and sharing of large amounts of threat intelligence data from multiple sources. The protection of our financial institutions and customers is enhanced through sharing information on threat across multiple organisations. The CDA collaboration with Anomali develops our ability to analyse multiple data sets allowing resources to be focused where they are of greatest benefit to protect against attacks, and pursue those groups who cause the greatest harm."

Hugh Njemanze, CEO of Anomali, said:

"The problem of how to address cyberthreats is compounded by the overwhelming volumes of data about them, confusion over which security solutions are effective, and shortages of cybersecurity professionals. The work that the CDA does for its banking members, supported by best-in-class technology and intelligence solutions like Anomali, arms those members with the intelligence they need to better protect their businesses against cyberattacks."

About the Cyber Defence Alliance (CDA)

The Cyber Defence Alliance (CDA) is a non-profit public private partnership that works collectively and collaboratively across the financial sector and law enforcement to pro-actively share information to fight cybercrimes and threats. They analyse information turning it into actionable intelligence for industry and law enforcement.

The CDA is led by industry for industry, with the rationale that an attack against one bank is an attack against all and that security is not a competitive advantage. The cornerstone of the CDA is trust and trusted relationships, which leads to the sharing of information and resources.

Their mission is to support the sector to proactively detect, deter, disrupt and stop emerging threats, to share resources/expertise and knowledge to increase maturity levels and resilience and to support law enforcement action against criminal networks threatening the industry and its customers.

About Anomali

Anomali delivers intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions. Anomali Altitude platform solutions include Anomali ThreatStream, Anomali Match, and Anomali Lens. Private enterprises and public organizations use Anomali to harness threat data, information, and intelligence to make effective cybersecurity decisions and detect and respond to threats. The Anomali partner program provides access to threat feeds from all layers of the web and delivers seamless integrations into leading security infrastructure technologies. The Anomali Threat Research Team provides actionable threat intelligence that helps customers, partners and the overall security community to detect and mitigate the most serious threats to their organizations. Anomali customers include many of the Global 2000 and Fortune 500, and large government and defense organizations around the world. Founded in 2013, it is backed by leading venture firms including GV, Paladin Capital Group, Institutional Venture Partners, and General Catalyst. Learn more at www.anomali.com .

