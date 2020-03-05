

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva plc (AV.L, AV) reported IFRS profit before tax attributable to shareholders' profits of 3.37 billion pounds for the year ended 31 December 2019 compared to 2.13 billion pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 63.1 pence compared to 37.8 pence. Operating profit improved 6% to 3.18 billion pounds· Basic operating earnings per share was 60.5 pence compared to 56.2 pence.



Fiscal 2019 net earned premiums increased to 27.47 billion pounds from 26.25 billion pounds, previous year.



The Board of Directors has declared a final dividend of 21.40 pence per share. This results in a full year dividend for 2019 of 30.9 pence per share, an increase of 3%.



