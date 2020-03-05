Leading DNS provider now boasts greater capacity, expanded global reach and increased security

Neustar, Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, has announced it has completed the major upgrade and enhancement of its UltraDNS capabilities, ensuring it remains one of the fastest and most robust always-available DNS providers in the industry. This significant financial investment has occurred over the last two years and is already bearing dividends for Neustar's customers and Internet users at large.

Neustar which has been in the DNS industry for over 21 years has re-architected its DNS nodes worldwide and expanded services in China. As part of the enhancement initiative, the firm has completely revamped the UltraDNS hardware stack, and implemented a modern, best of breed, virtualised architecture, harnessing DevOps style tools like Puppet and Ansible.

Neustar's global network of 30+ nodes spanning six continents can now handle over 9 trillion queries a day, at a rate of more than 100 million queries per second.

Alongside the new and improved resolution nodes, Neustar has made additional improvements to its UltraDNS provisioning architecture ensuring faster propagation of DNS updates, lower latency, and a reinforced portal interface to drive improved operational efficiencies, thus ensuring at least a 20% lower latency than most of its competitors.

This new generation of UltraDNS includes enhanced DNSSEC capabilities that use the latest elliptic curve cryptography as well as expanded protection for traffic management records. With a new user interface that is available across all devices, UltraDNS now provides the ability to save and restore configurations (snapshot/restore), delivers expanded DNS health check capabilities, and offers enhanced account management functionality.

Neustar's other DNS services UltraDNS Firewall and UltraDNS Public also reap the benefits of this investment with improved availability and lower latency.

All Neustar customers continue to be backed by its expert 24/7/365 support organisation.

"The Neustar UltraDNS services are always available, and are now faster, stronger and more intuitive than ever before," said Rodney Joffe, SVP and Fellow, Neustar. "With DNS acting as a critical foundational service, any DNS downtime can be catastrophic to an organisation. Through this latest investment, and combined with the innovative DNS Shield, Neustar continues to offer the most robust DNS network in the industry enabling a more seamless and secure customer and employee experience across the board."

ENDS

About Neustar

Neustar is an information services and technology company and a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enables trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in Marketing, Risk, Communications, Security, and Registry that responsibly connect data on people, devices, and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Neustar serves more than 8,000 clients worldwide, including 60 of the Fortune 100. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections here: https://www.home.neustar.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005068/en/

Contacts:

Hotwire for Neustar

Jenny Morris

neustaruk@hotwireglobal.com

07393465529