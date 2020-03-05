Pluggable self-tuning device increases fiber capacity with minimum investment and maximum simplicity

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today launched its G.metro solution the first turnkey offering of its kind to cost-effectively help mobile and enterprise networks boost access capacity while at the same time saving vital fiber resources. The new technology, which features enhanced small form-factor pluggable (SFP+) DWDM transceivers, a complete suite of compact filters, and in-service fiber and wavelength monitoring, offers an easy way to increase bandwidth without replacing equipment. The solution seamlessly integrates with ADVA and third-party infrastructure, making it simple and highly cost-efficient to scale mobile, fixed broadband access and enterprise networks. With automatic wavelength tuning, ADVA's G.metro solution also supports zero-touch provisioning, reducing set-up time and eliminating human error.

"What we're bringing to the market is an entirely new approach to expanding fiber networks. Our G.metro solution with pluggable 10Gbit/s transceivers makes it straightforward to affordably and securely address fierce growth in data demand for metro access applications. Now, it couldn't be easier to increase capacity without significant changes to existing hardware equipment," said Stephan Rettenberger, SVP, marketing and investor relations, ADVA. "Our new self-tuning SFP+ has been engineered to meet the exact needs of businesses and service providers. It's the result of close collaboration with major customers as well as ITU-T standardization, to which our team has been a key contributor. That's why our G.metro has so many valuable features, such as health and status monitoring of remote plugs through its communication channel, providing full network visibility and complete control."

ADVA's G.metro solution opens the door to tomorrow's access networks. It simultaneously tackles cost while boosting capacity and optimizing value. Capable of both single- and dual-fiber working, the technology natively transports Ethernet CPRI or eCPRI services up to 10Gbit/s by means of passive DWDM. This saves fiber resources and ensures the highest levels of data security and performance. For complete reliability, all ADVA G.metro plugs are remotely monitored over a transparent channel independent of host equipment. And to enhance ease of use, the solution facilitates zero-touch management of the optical layer, substantially reducing operational efforts. The pluggable transceivers automatically tune to the appropriate wavelength for provisioning without manual intervention. This tunability also reduces inventory sprawl and simplifies logistics. What's more, ADVA's G.metro plugs feature a robust industrial-temperature design making the technology suitable for both indoor and outdoor operation.

"Access network capacity needs to expand and fast. Operators urgently require a way to increase capacity without the cost and effort of an infrastructure overhaul. Many new applications also need robust security as well as transport that is extremely latency-sensitive. What's more, it's vital that growth doesn't come at the expense of footprint or power consumption. Our G.metro technology is the perfect answer. It delivers the simple, secure and sustainable growth that the industry demands," commented Sander Jansen, director, product line management, ADVA. "From cost-effective small cell rollouts to the realization of centralized RAN, our self-tuning SFP+ provides the bandwidth to make it possible. And it doesn't stop at 10Gbit/s. Our G.metro solution also paves the way for 25Gbit/s per wavelength and beyond."

