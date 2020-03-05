FXCM Group: FXCM Pro now onboarding clients with FlexTrade's MaxxTrader

LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC ('FXCM Group' or 'FXCM'), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange and CFD trading, announced today that FXCM Pro is beginning the process of onboarding clients with FlexTrade System's "MaxxTrader" solution across the LD4 hosting centre.



This announcement follows from the recent news in late 2019 detailing the initial launch of the partnership between FlexTrade and FXCM Pro.

FlexTrade's MaxxTrader is an end-to-end, dedicated and customisable solution covering all products including FX Spot, Swaps, NDFs, CFDs, and Commodities which will be rolled out across all major hosting centres with NY4, TY3 and SG1 following closely behind LD4.

MaxxTrader supplements FXCM's existing liquidity and execution solutions, providing a significant edge in areas such as bank and non-bank liquidity customisation, connectivity between market makers and takers, reporting, and measuring best execution.

These technology partnerships contribute to FXCM Pro's ability to offer one of the most competitive pricing models in the market. FXCM Pro is continuing to further develop its use of technology to remain a market standard, both in its offering and pricing.

Mario Sanchez, Managing Director & Global Head of FXCM Pro Sales: "When we began working with FlexTrade late last year, our aim was to leverage its innovative technology to provide an efficient trading experience for our FXCM Pro customers. By beginning the process of onboarding clients to LD4, we are taking the next steps in the journey of our partnership and realising our initial aim. Through this partnership, we will be able to provide our customers with enhanced trading execution alongside significant cost-savings through low-latency solutions.

"We look forward to further distributing these benefits to customers as we look to continue the roll-out among the other main data centres around the world."

Below is an example of last week's average spreads* on some of FXCM Pro FX pairs and Gold:

EUR/USD USD/JPY GBP/USD AUD/USD EUR/GBP USD/CHF XAU/USD Overall

average 0.09 0.13 0.39 0.14 0.40 0.29 0.05

Past Performance is not an indicator of future results.

* Average Spreads: Time-weighted average spreads are derived from tradable prices at FXCM for the period February 16, 2020 to February 22, 2020. Spreads are variable and are subject to delay. Please note that spreads around trade rollover (I.e. 17 h EST) were not taken into consideration. The spread figures are for informational purposes only. FXCM is not liable for errors, omissions or delays or for actions relying on this information.

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Trading Forex/CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage can work against you. The products are intended for retail, professional and eligible counterparty clients. Retail clients who maintain account, inclusive of all EU branches, FXCM AU , FXCM ZA , any affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms within the FXCM group of companies [collectively the "FXCM Group"], carefully consider your financial situation and experience level. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM AU, Product Disclosure Statement , and Terms of Business . Our FX and CFD prices are set by us, are not made on an Exchange and are not governed under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act. The FXCM Group may provide general commentary, which is not intended as investment advice and must not be construed as such. Seek advice from a separate financial advisor. The FXCM Group assumes no liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions; does not warrant the accuracy, completeness of information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. Read and understand the Terms and Conditions on the FXCM Group's websites prior to taking further action.

Read full disclaimer .

About FlexTrade Systems:

Founded in 1996, FlexTrade Systems is the global leader in high performance execution management and order management systems for equities, foreign exchange, options, futures and fixed income.

A pioneer in the field, FlexTrade is internationally recognized for introducing FlexTRADER, the world's first broker-neutral, and execution management trading system, which allows clients to completely control and customize their proprietary algorithms while maintaining the confidentiality of their trading strategies. For more information visit flextrade.com or email media@flextrade.com .