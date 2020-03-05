

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group plc. (DOM.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for fiscal year 2019 dropped to 13.1 million pounds from 49 million pounds in the prior year. Statutory earnings per share declined to 2.8 pence from 10.2 pence in the prior year, primarily hurt by the International performance and impairments recorded.



Profit after tax from continuing operations was 59.3 million pounds, a decrease from 71.7 million pounds in 2018.



Underlying basic earnings per share increased to 17.6 pence from 17.4 pence as a result of the underlying profit increase and reduction in corporation tax, offset with increases in finance costs.



Statutory profit before tax, including non-underlying charges of 23.7 million pounds, was 75.1 million pounds, compared to 87.1 million pounds last year.



Group underlying profit before tax was 98.8 million pounds, a decrease of 1.2% year-on-year as a result of higher interest charges.



Group revenue, consisting of UK and Ireland revenues following the reclassification of the International business, grew by 3.0% to 508.3 million pounds from last year.



The Board has declared a final dividend per share of 5.56 pence, an increase of 2.0%, taking the full year dividend to 9.76 pence.



