TMR Projects Strong Growth for Gummy Vitamins Market, Rising Elderly Population Promises a Robust 6.0% CAGR During 2019-2029

- According to recently published TMR report, the gummy vitamins market will rise to a valuation of US$5.8 bn by 2029, rising from US$3.1 bn in 2018

- Thanks to rising demand for preventing healthcare, increased preferences for product over pills, and tablets will help the market achieve a notable 6.0% CAGR during the forecast period

- The major players in the gummy vitamins market continue to move towards nutritious, flavoured, and products with excellent textures for growth

ALBANY, New York, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to TMR analysts, the gummy vitamins market will witness a 1.8x growth during the forecast period. The notable commonly found iron-deficiency among women, and rising sales among elderly patients will remain key drivers of growth. Additionally, the lucidity coming in from dual-working households will also provide a major boost for growth for children during the forecast period.

According to TMR analysts, "the growth of online discounts, and promotions also bring in new opportunities for advancements for players in the gummy vitamins market. The increasing profitability in overseas sales, and rising opportunities for new players remain promising for growth. However, high upfront CAPEX could limit number of new player in the gummy vitamins market. Moreover, different packaging also promises new growth opportunities, as stand-up pouches continue to gain favour with consumers worldwide".

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=31889

Key Findings of the Gummy Vitamins Market Study:

According to American Health Association, the intake of added sugar ideally should not cross more than 150 calories in a day for men. The growing inclusion of sugar in gummy vitamins remains a major challenge for children, and elderly population. Increasing demand and manufacturing for flavoured products, and increased substitution of sugar can lead to cavities among children, and problems like high-blood pressure among the geriatric population. This remains a major concern for product development in the gummy vitamins market.

Organic gummy vitamins promise a new wave of growth for players in the gummy vitamins market. The organic gummy vitamin-based products find appeal among parents, elderly patients, thanks to their reduced reliance on usage of pesticides. The rise in demand for organic gummy vitamins is a major positive for players in the gummy vitamins market. Consumers also display a keen willingness to pay more for healthy choices like organic gummy vitamin products. Many also take up the 'healthy eating habit' with organic gummy vitamin products to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

According to TMR analysts, the gummy vitamins market in Asia Pacific region will witness notable growth over the forecast period. The region home to a large population promises major expansion properties for players in the global gummy vitamins market. The enormous potential of the Asia Pacific region is leading to notable growth in cross-border sales through online channels, and customized product development with high production capacity.

Explore a report with detailed research, incisive insights, and in-depth country levels estimations. Gain business intelligence on global gummy vitamins market (Ozone Therapy in Dermatology Market (Type: Devices and Topical Medication; Application: Eczema, Herpes, Acneiform Eruption, Psoriasis, Mycosis, and Others; End User: Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/gummy-vitamins-market.html

Drivers of Growth in the Gummy Vitamins Market:

Rising demand for gummy vitamins, thanks to the launch of ingredient-specific vitamins promises a major boost to growth of the gummy vitamins market. The rising demand for dietary supplements, healthy aging, immunity needs, and increasing demand for solutions for digestion needs also promise to offer new opportunities for growth.

The demand for medicinal value of gummy vitamins promises a notable rise for probiotics. The probiotics are widely used for treatment of common illnesses like diarrhoea, vaginal infection, irritable bowel syndrome, ulcerative colitis, and urinary tract infection. The introduction of tasty, and well-textured gummy vitamins as solutions for these ailments promise is a major incentive for consumers to switch from conventional medicines.

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/31889

Gummy Vitamins Market: Region-wise Analysis

Pivotal demand for healthier lifestyles in global market remains a key driver for gummy vitamins products. The demand in gummy vitamins market in developed world will continue to rely on rising health-consciousness among consumers to drive growth. On the other hand, in regions like Asia pacific, the demand for gummy vitamins will come from growing demand to meet nutrient needs. The growing demand for nutrient needs promises to play a key role in advancement of gummy vitamins market. Countries like India, and China with a large populace, and sprawling urban growth promise to play a major role in expansion of the gummy vitamins market during the forecast period.

Gummy vitamins market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study.

Competitive Analysis:

The gummy vitamins market remains a competitive, and fragmented landscape. The high number of new player in the market promise a robust, and competitive period for innovation, and strategy for players in the gummy vitamins market. The manufacturers in the gummy vitamins market continue to witness a robust advancement in strategic innovations, and venture to expand gummy vitamins in new segments like pets. The pet segment promises new opportunities for growth with its promising untapped potential.

Global Gummy Vitamins Market: Segmentation

Gummy Vitamins Market by Source

Animal-based

Plant-based

Gummy Vitamins Market by Product

Single Vitamin Gummies

Biotin



Omega & DHA



Vitamin C



CoQ10



Vitamin D



Melatonin



High Fiber Formulas

Multivitamin Gummies

Probiotic Vitamin Gummies

Bacillus Coagulans



Lactobacillus



Bacillus Subtilis



Others (Yeast, etc.)



Regular/Unflavored

Gummy Vitamins Market by Consumer Demography

Children

Adults

Men



Women

Gummy Vitamins Market by Packaging

Bottles and Jars

Stand-up Pouches

Other Packaging Types

Gummy Vitamins Market by Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Drug Stores/Pharmacies

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channels

Gummy Vitamins Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Food & Beverages industry,

Food Ingredients Sterilization Market - Cutting-edge technologies are transforming the food ingredients sterilization market, which is expected to reach a revenue of ~US$ 554 Mn by 2029 from a value of ~US$ 367 Mn in 2019.

Edible Ink and Accessories Market - Revenue generated from the edible ink and accessories market has been estimated to be valued at ~US$ 23 Mn in 2019, which is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7%, to reach US$ 45 Mn by 2029.

Texturized Vegetable Protein Market - Regional and local players in the texturized vegetable protein market are expected to collaborate with local farmers to secure supply of high-quality grains. This trend is likely to boost sales of cereal bars and snack drinks, owing to exceptional multi-sensory properties of premium-quality grains.

Organic Pea Protein Market - Revenue generated from the global organic pea protein market has been estimated to be valued ~US$ 45 Mn in 2019, which is projected to increase at a CAGR of ~8%, to reach ~US$ 96 Mn by the end of 2029.

Cashew Milk Market - Stakeholders are adopting strategies to create a demand for 'limited-time-only' cashew milk-based bakery items, such as vegan chocolate chip cookie dough toppings. Another driver that is triggering the growth of the cashew milk market is high prevalence of lactose-intolerant consumers.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com