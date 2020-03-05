Conduent Business Services, LLC: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracking Now Integrated into Conduent Maven Platform

Maven's COVID-19 tracking software module makes required reporting by state and local health authorities more efficient and cost-effective

Company will demonstrate Maven's capabilities at HIMSS conference next week

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 05, 2020(Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced the availability of a new software module for its disease surveillance and outbreak management platform, Maven, configured to securely track, manage and report on cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mavenis a software platform currently used by approximately 40 organizations - primarily U.S. public health agencies, as well as international clients - to manage cases of more than 90 communicable diseases. Starting today, organizations can gain access to Conduent's new module to track COVID-19. The platform is specifically designed to support case management, information integration and coordination among epidemiologists, medical professionals and health departments.

Because of its unique and flexible design, Maven users can also customize the platform on their own to track diseases most prevalent in specific geographies or communities. Maven can assist with critical efforts at local levels to monitor not just the individual cases of the disease, but also citizens whom may be at risk of exposure.

The Maven platform supports agencies with reporting requirements to authorities such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and integrates with geocoding tools and services to create a geographic visualization of outbreak areas and case clusters.

"Agencies and other organizations can quickly take advantage of Maven's robust capabilities to assist with tracking and help in the fight against COVID-19," said Mark Brewer, President, Global Public Sector Solutions, Conduent. "The platform has shown to be an essential tool for public health, especially when health agencies require more timely and accurate analytical tools for collaboration - a critical part of preventing the spread of highly contagious diseases."



Conduent will demonstrate Maven's full capabilities at next week's 2020 Health Information and Management Systems Societyis expected to be attended by nearly 45,000 healthcare professionals from around the world.

For more information visit Maven , or contact Conduent at maven@conduent.com .



About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical ?services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments - creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It's why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent's differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all? insured patients ?in the U.S., 11 million employees who use its HR Services , and nearly nine million people who travel through? toll systems? daily. Conduent's solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $17 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, and up to 40% improvement in processing costs, while driving higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com .

