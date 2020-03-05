The UCITS shares below are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 9 March 2020. ISIN DK0061143260 --------------------------------------------- Name BLS Invest Danske Aktier Akk. --------------------------------------------- Submarket Capital Associations --------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 191036 --------------------------------------------- Short name BLKDKAA --------------------------------------------- Currency DKK --------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK --------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=760705