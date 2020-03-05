HÄUSER AWARD 2020: Award for the Best Small Family Homes: The Winning Properties are Located in London, Cologne, Tuttlingen-Möhringen, and North Zealand in Denmark

HAMBURG, Germany, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - HÄUSER, the premium magazine for international architecture and modern design, presents the winners of the HÄUSER AWARD 2020. Under the competition motto "The best small family homes", the editorial team has sought and found excellently designed residential properties with less than 150 square metres of living space. The winning properties demonstrate how, with the help of clever planning, well-organised floor plans and space-saving solutions, greater home comfort and quality of life can be achieved with less space. "Small houses have a promising future and offer numerous advantages in times of dwindling building land prices and increasing land prices: they fit on tight or unfavourably shaped left-over plots as well as being more economical in terms of energy and land usage, thus easing the strain on both the budget and the environment," says HÄUSER Editor-in-Chief Anne Zuber. The winners are featured in the current edition of HÄUSER (2/2020).

HÄUSER is staging the competition for the HÄUSER AWARD 2020 in cooperation with the Association of German Architects (Bund Deutscher Architekten - BDA), the German Association of Private Developers (Verbund Privater Bauherren e.V. - VPB), JUNG and the wood flooring specialist Parkett Dietrich. The jury has awarded prize money totalling EUR 17,000. A further EUR 1,000 has been awarded by the VPB to the developers of each of the winning properties.

The first prize in the amount of EUR 7,000 goes to 31/44 Architects for "No. 49" in Lewisham, a London suburb. London architect Stephen Davies has created a remarkable house with 105 square metres of living space, three landscaped courtyards and an ingenious arrangement of rooms. The jury concludes that "numerous well-conceived details and spatial relationships along with cleverly used spaces have turned a small house with a yard into a grand design".

The second price, worth EUR 5,000, goes to the architect Wolfgang Zeh, who has built an imaginative dwelling on a left-over plot measuring only three metres in width. The house by the name of "Baulücke" is a prime example of how spacious and urban a small property can feel. Situated in the middle of a row of town houses in Cologne, it features 80 square metres of living space spread over six levels, plus a basement and roof terrace. "The house demonstrates what's possible if we're enterprising enough," says the jury.

Third prize (EUR 3,000) goes to the architectural firm Yonder in Stuttgart for "Haus D" in Tuttlingen-Möhringen, near Stuttgart. With its dark textile façade and staggered levels, this small residential property with 117 square metres of living space makes a big impression. According to the jury: "the building is a successful densification project: while economical in terms of land usage, the house offers differentiated room qualities." The developers also won the Property Developer Prize, worth EUR 1,000, from the German Association of Private Developers (Verband Privater Bauherren e.V.).

In cooperation with Parkett Dietrich, HÄUSER is awarding an Interiors Prize for outstanding interior design. The prize (worth EUR 2,000) goes to the team made up of Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter and Lasc Studio, who have rebuilt a summerhouse with 90 square metres of living space in North Zealand (Denmark). Known as "Bakkedraget", the house is viewed by the jury as "a highly successful example of interior design that creates atmosphere". While on the outside, the timber frame structure borrows from traditional architecture, the interior, with its colours and contrasting surfaces, is a refreshing new take on Danish holiday home culture.

The HÄUSER AWARD Jury 2020: Mikala Holme Samsoe, architect, Munich; Susanne Wartzeck, President of the Association of German Architects (Bund Deutscher Architekten - BDA); Thomas Penningh, President of the German Association of Private Developers (Verband Privater Bauherren - VPB); Reiner Nagel, Chairman of the German Federal Foundation of Building Culture (Bundesstiftung Baukultur); and Anne Zuber, Editor-in-Chief of HÄUSER.

In its capacity as media partner, the news station ntv will be reporting in detail on a number of the award-winning houses in the programme "Ratgeber - Bauen & Wohnen" at 6.35 pm on 6 March.

The winners will be presented with their prizes at today's award ceremony, which is to take place during the architecture symposium "JUNG Architekturgespräche" on the premises of the "Künstlerverein Malkasten" in Düsseldorf. Beforehand JUNG and HÄUSER will be inviting all the award-winning architectural firms and jury members to a one-day event, including a guided tour of the latest architectural highlights in Düsseldorf.

The book about the HÄUSER AWARD

The illustrated book entitled "Kleine Häuser" (Small Houses) by Bettina Hintze is a compendium of the 30 best properties entered for the HÄUSER AWARD 2020. Good architecture has nothing to do with square footage. Whatever the project - be it a new-build or a conversion, the addition of further storeys, a minimalistic holiday home or a comfortable family dwelling - the solutions are just as diverse as the developers' starting points and living concepts. With its numerous images, floor plans and detailed explanatory texts, this compendium of the best 30 small homes demonstrates a wealth of possibilities for achieving a feeling of spaciousness even on a small plot. Author: Bettina Hintze, 260 pages, ISBN: 978-3-7913-86232. The book costs EUR 59.00 and is published by Prestel of Munich.

Free images can be downloaded at: https://bit.ly/32cH6vq

Password: award

- Cross reference: Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

About HÄUSER

HÄUSER is the premium magazine for international architecture and modern design. On account of its keen sense for changing times, developments and trends, it has enjoyed a high reputation in the architecture and design scene for more than 40 years. The magazine focuses on family homes, conversions and renovations - all of the highest possible standard. HÄUSER provides its readers with stunning images of property interiors and exteriors along with detailed information about materials, construction methods and architectural plans. Portraits of leading figures from the world of architecture and design can also be found in every issue. The magazine presents the prestigious HÄUSER AWARD for innovative and future-orientated architecture on an annual basis.

