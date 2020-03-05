ComplySci UK Managing Director to Speak at TSAM London Conference

LONDON, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplySci , a leading Global provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) for financial and professional services companies, is pleased to announce that Kyri Yiannakis, Managing Director covering the EMEA region, will be speaking at this year's TSAM conference in London on March 10, 2020.

TSAM is the leading event in the asset management community, focusing on challenges, opportunities and trends in the middle and back office. TSAM London is the leading environment for asset management professionals to analyze new trends, tackle the biggest challenges and take a look at what the future holds for the buy-side and beyond.

Kyri will be spearheading a session on the evolution of cybersecurity and compliance. "There is an ongoing shift in the landscape around compliance in the financial services industry. With the evolving demands and expectations, employees and employers alike, are feeling the pressure. Our European team of experts is finding this to be a major challenge for companies across Europe and we're having many conversations about ways to tackle it. Compliance technology such as ours transforms the way businesses operate and creates meaningful gains for both internal and external stakeholders", said Yiannakis.

Kyri Yiannakis joined ComplySci in 2019 as the Managing Director of the EMEA region. He has over 11 years of experience in hyper-growth FinTech SaaS companies with a focus on expanding teams and international operations in EMEA and APAC. He leads a London-based team of 13 experienced compliance professionals who provide guidance and support to navigate financial services organizations through the complex regulatory environment in the UK, Europe and beyond.

