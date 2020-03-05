French oil and gas company Total is planning to install nearly 500 MW of solar generation capacity on farmland by 2025. The power company will work with French seed and agricultural supply company inVivo group to install agrivoltaic systems.From pv magazine France. French oil and gas giant Total hinted six months ago on social media it wanted to work with French crop microclimate start-up Ombrea to combine "agronomic intelligence and reasoned electrical generation" but its agrivoltaic plans have not taken shape until now. The fossil fuel company's Total Quadran renewables unit has signed a contract ...

