TOMRA Joins Styrenics Circular Solutions

- Styrenics Circular Solutions welcomes TOMRA as a new member

- Important step for SCS as plastics sorting and recycling experts join the organisation

BRUSSELS, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Styrenics Circular Solutions (SCS), the value chain initiative to increase the circularity of styrenic polymers, has been joined by new member TOMRA, a recognized technology leader in collection and recycling of plastic packaging. TOMRA joins SCS members COEXPAN, ELIX Polymers, INEOS Styrolution, Repsol, Total, Trinseo and Versalis (Eni).

Jens Kathmann, Secretary General of SCS, commented, "This is an important step for SCS as we build further along the value chain, welcoming the mixed plastics sorting experts TOMRA to our organisation. Targeting styrenics in the waste streams as feedstock for our recycling is one of SCS' priorities, knowing that once sourced, polystyrene is highly recyclable for high quality applications, even into food contact standards."

Jürgen Priesters, SVP Circular Economy, TOMRA, said, "Having already worked closely with the SCS team, we are delighted to come onboard as full members of the value chain initiative. Polystyrene is highly sortable out of mixed plastics and easy to purify due to its low diffusion properties. There is a major opportunity for all stakeholders to work together to sort and recycle much more polystyrene. We are happy to contribute with our technology and expertise to the 'closed loop' recycling of styrenics so that they be reused again for the same original purpose and can play an important role in meeting Europe's 2025 recycling targets."

