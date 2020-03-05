Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859386 ISIN: FR0000130577 Ticker-Symbol: PU4 
Tradegate
05.03.20
11:42 Uhr
33,390 Euro
-1,800
-5,12 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,470
33,520
11:56
33,480
33,490
11:56
PR Newswire
05.03.2020 | 10:28
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WARC Creative 100: Publicis Italy is in the Top Ten Most Awarded Creative Agencies Globally

In 2020 Publicis Italy is ranked 7th place in the world and 3rd in Europe

MILAN, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WARC Creative 100 (formerly the Gunn Report) 2020 edition, the most influential ranking that surveys the creative excellence's global index in advertising, defined Publicis Italy as one of the top ten agencies in the world. Thanks to its success in the most significant international awards, the agency led by Bruno Bertelli and Cristiana Bocassini, improves by four places against the previous year's score, as 7th Agency in the world and 3rd in Europe. In the same report, Publicis Worldwide network with Bertelli as Global Chief Creative Director, is awarded 9th in the Top Agency Network ranking.

WARC Creative 100 is a ranking which defines the most internationally awarded campaigns and creative agencies, assigning a score based their wins in the most relevant awards in the world.

The award winning campaigns from Publicis Italy that led to this ranking include Diesel "Hate Couture" and "Be a Follower" and Leroy Merlin "Lessons for Good".

As a result of their strong positioning, Diesel scored 9th place in the worldwide 100 top Brands.

"We are very proud of this amazing recognition. To be in the Top 10 is testament to the creative effectiveness we have achieved in the past year thanks to the commitment of our people and the trust that our clients place in us every day. We climbed four places in one year and I'm confident that we can achieve higher thanks to our brilliant talent and brave clients", said Bruno Bertelli (CCO Publicis Worldwide).

PUBLICIS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire