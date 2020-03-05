The global office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market is poised to grow by USD 8.29 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Office And Commercial Coffee Equipment And Supplies Market Analysis Report by End-Users (Offices, Foodservice, Restaurants and convenience stores, Healthcare and hospitality, Education, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increased product innovation leading to product premiumization. In addition, the popularity of automatic coffee dispensing machines is anticipated to boost the growth of the office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market.

Growing competition and changing consumer preferences are compelling vendors to expand their product portfolio by innovating in terms of design and technology. In addition, the increasing spend on premium coffee equipment among offices and educational institutions has been encouraging market vendors to invest heavily in the development of innovative raw materials and technologies to improve the performance and aesthetic features of their products. This is leading to the introduction of coffee equipment that are equipped with number of features and are eco-friendly. Hence, the increasing focus on product innovation and premiumization among vendors is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Companies:

BUNN-O-MATIC Corp.

BUNN-O-MATIC Corp. operates its business through segments such as Commercial products and Home products. The company offers a wide range of coffee equipment and supplies. Some of the key offerings of the company include Infusion Series ICB Coffee Brewers, AXIOM Twin Airport Coffee Brewer, and Titan DBC Single Brewer.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Coffee and related business, Integrated multimodal logistics, Financial services, Leasing of commercial office space, and Others. The company offers a wide range of coffee equipment and supplies. Some of its key offerings include INDUS Plus, Coffee Day Connect, Kaffa, and supplies such as Rainbow infusions and Roosh Tea.

De'Longhi Appliances Srl

De'Longhi Appliances Srl operates its business through segments such as Europe, APA, and MEIA. The company offers a wide range of coffee equipment and supplies. Some of its key offerings include fully automatic coffee machines, pump espresso coffee machines, drip coffee makers, and steam coffee makers.

Farmer Bros. Co.

Farmer Bros. Co. operates its business through segments such as Coffee, Roasted; Coffee, Frozen Liquid; Tea, Iced and Hot; Culinary, Spice; and Other beverages. The company offers a wide range of coffee equipment. Some of the key offerings include Cain Coffee Collection, Commercial Coffee Brewers, and Metropolitan Collection Cold Brew.

Groupe SEB

Groupe SEB operates its business through segments such as Small electrical appliances, Cookware, and Professional coffee machines and hotels. The company offers a wide range of coffee equipment and supplies under brands such as WMF, Curtis, and Schaerer.

Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Offices

Foodservice

Restaurants and convenience stores

Healthcare and hospitality

Education

Others

Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Offline

Online

Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

