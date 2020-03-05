Women Are Moving the Future at SEAT

- Women play a key role in designing tomorrow's mobility

- Connectivity, voice-activated assistants or cybersecurity are areas where SEAT has female engineers and experts

MARTORELL, Spain, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Women have influenced the evolution of motoring. The rear-view mirror, turn signals and road lines are all innovations with a female signature. Their role was key in the past, but will be even more so in the future. For example, three women at SEAT are leading the development of such vital areas for the future as connectivity, voice assistants and cybersecurity.

Loud and clear. At only 27, Anna Homs is developing the voice assistants we will be using in 2030. "Voice assistants are going to be a key element in the future of mobility, as it is a simple and comfortable form of communication", says Anna, SEAT engineer and Volkswagen Group Innovation Project Manager. "We are in a crucial moment of many changes and challenges and I think it's essential to get involved to do it your way," she points out.

A connected future.For Paqui Lizana, SEAT's Digital Products Manager, the main objective of her work is to make something increasingly complex easier to deal with. "In a fully connected ecosystem, we will proactively suggest to the user the best way to get around at all times, whether by car, motorcycle...", she explains."My passion is to bring about change. I believe that our contribution is very valuable, as the key to innovation is diversity", she claims.

Cybersecurity of tomorrow. And for that future of connected mobility to be secure, Mareike Gross's role is critical. In SEAT's Development Department, she leads the Electrical Systems, Packaging and Cybersecurity team. "We're working very hard on the digital protection of cars to protect them from hypothetical attacks," Mareike explains. "When I came to SEAT, I was happy to see the number of women working in development. I really think it's important that we are here, because we have to design mobility that is all-inclusive," she says.

Instrumental in electric and shared mobility. It is because of these interests and needs that women will revolutionise the sales of electric car, according to a study by the University of Sussex and Denmark'sAarhus University. They give more priority to safety and user-friendliness and take greater account of costs and the environment. This is why carsharing will also have great potential among them, a report by the European Commission confirms.

